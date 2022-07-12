This Little Girl Paid the Price For Religion/Superstition



Eight-year-old Elizabeth Rose Struhs is a victim of Christian Bible-based faith healing.

Elizabeth Rose Struhs paid the price for people not openly confronting the ungodly nonsense of the Christian Bible.

Elizabeth lived in Queensland, Australia with her Christian Bible believing parents and siblings. She suffered from Type 1 diabetes. Being people of faith rather than of God-given reason, her parents withheld insulin from Elizabeth, replacing her insulin with prayers. On January 7 Elizabeth died.

In the days leading up to her death, Elizabeth's Christian parents called their fellow Christians who came to her home. They came and prayed over her and sang Christian songs while the eight-year-old little girl lay dying.

Police arrested her parents in January. This past week they arrested 12 people from her parent's Christian group/church (they don't have a church name, they just go by "people of God or Jesus") who were at the home of Elizabeth while she was dying. All of the 14 Christian Bible believers are charged with one count of murder, torture, and failure to provide necessities of life. Paramedics were not called until the afternoon of the following day of Elizabeth's death. It is believed the Christians were praying for God to raise Elizabeth from the dead.

Some articles about this unnecessary irreversible tragedy refer to the Christian group Elizabeth's parents belonged to as a cult and its members as extremists. These are false labels to apply to them. Anyone who objectively reads the Christian Bible will see that Christians are promised not only faith healing, but they are promised literally anything and everything they ask for in prayer, if they pray for it in the name of Jesus. This is seen at John 14:12-14. In these verses the anonymous author of the Gospel of John has Jesus saying:

"Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it."

This biblical promise is obviously a false promise. Anyone who believes in Jesus can test it anytime they want to. All they have to do is pray for something in the name of Jesus, anything, such as to have a new computer appear on their desk, and, if this promise is true, they will get whatever they ask for. If they don't get whatever they ask for, then they need to reevaluate their belief system and realize that God gave them their innate reason and not Christianity or the Christian Bible.

The Struhs' adult daughter Jayde Struhs said her parents and the people in their Christian group believed their sole purpose was to serve God. They mistook religion for God. There is a huge and important difference between religion and God: religions are created by men, God is not. If the Struhs and their fellow Bible believing Christians were aware of Deism and Thomas Paine's book, The Age of Reason, they would have read a very truthful and vital fact. Paine pointed out that The Supreme Intelligence/God does not need our help, but other people do. He wrote:

"We cannot serve God in the manner we serve those who cannot do without such service; and, therefore, the only idea we can have of serving God, is that of contributing to the happiness of the living creation that God has made."