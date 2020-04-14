 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Therapeutic Justice: Social Distancing and the Pigpen Effect

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Therapeutic Justice
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Eric Lucas
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
DSC00504 - Court of Appeal
(Image by archer10 (Dennis))   Details   DMCA

"Viruses by species are the most numerous of any biological entity on earth. A teaspoon of seawater contains about one million viruses." From Lumen Learning, Boundless Microbiology [i]

COVID19 Transmission

The most recent research suggests that our social distancing rules may be woefully inadequate. The COVID19 virus may be transmittable up to twenty-seven feet.

Viruses: Their Role in Nature

Despite how we feel about them, viruses generally perform a unique and critically important role in nature.

The effects of marine viruses are far-reaching; by increasing the amount of photosynthesis in the oceans, viruses are indirectly responsible for reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by approximately 3 gigatonnes of carbon per year. [ii]

Humans or other potential viral hosts are constantly exposed to viruses, yet most viral exposure has no effect. But.... the transformation of viruses from benign to pathogenic occurs via two processes more specific to viruses: antigenic drift and antigenic shift (antigenic drift being the more common)....For example, if a pig was infected with a human influenza virus and an avian influenza virus at the same time, an antigenic shift could occur, producing a new virus that had most of the genes from the human virus, but [additional genes] from the avian virus....The most recent 2009 H1N1 outbreak was a result of an antigenic shift and re-assortment between human, avian, and swine viruses. [iii]

New Research

Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has cast doubt on the six foot limit for social distancing. In a USA Today article entitled: "6 feet enough for social distancing?" reporter Jordan Culver wrote:

Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at MIT, has....found exhalations cause gaseous clouds that can travel up to 27 feet...

She said current guidelines are based on "large droplets" as the method of transmission for the virus and the idea that those large droplets can only go a certain distance...

The idea that droplets "hit a virtual wall and stop there and after that we are safe," is not based on evidence found in her research, Bourouiba said...

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Eric Lucas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Eric Z. Lucas is an alumnus of Stanford University (Creative Writing Major: 1972-1975), the University of Washington (1981: BA English Literature and Elementary Education) and Harvard Law School, J.D. 1986. Since law school he has been a public (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Therapeutic Justice"

Therapeutic Justice: COVID19 - A Humanitarian Crisis (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/31/2020
Therapeutic Justice: Killing the Coronavirus (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/17/2020
Therapeutic Justice: The Dual-Trauma of White Privilege (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/25/2020
View All 6 Articles in "Therapeutic Justice"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Therapeutic Justice: Healing and the Pursuit of Happiness

Therapeutic Justice: You Are a Miracle

Black Lives Matter: The Problem of Citizenship

Create the Compassionate Society

Therapeutic Justice: Killing the Coronavirus

The Power of Sincerity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Lucas

Become a Fan
Author 80363
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jul 29, 2012), 7 fans, 34 articles, 179 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

Viruses are very small, about a hundredth the size of our cells. So one skin cell could carry 100 virus particles (100 x 40,000 = 4 million). This is why a teaspoon of saltwater can contain a million viruses.

Don't be misled. Social distancing works because of the stay-at-home-rule. Staying-at-home vastly exceeds 27 feet: six feet does not. The Research shows that six feet is insufficient. So, when in public, whenever possible, wear a mask and maintain a distance over 27 feet. Please, acknowledge the Pigpen in each one of us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020 at 1:00:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 