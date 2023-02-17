 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The war in Ukraine continues one week short of a year with no end in sight

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland on the American, NATO response to war in Ukraine As President Biden announced energy sanctions on Tuesday, inside Russia the economic shockwaves continue. The central ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland

The war in Ukraine continues one week short of a year with no end in sight.

The latest bleating from the Biden administration has US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria ("f--k the EU") Nuland blabbering Crimea needs to be "demilitarized" [1] otherwise Ukraine won't feel safe. To her the ideal end of the war would be a revolution by the Russian people to overthrow their government-something which would be her preference for a "better future" with the West.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
John Lawrence RÃ©

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2622 comments
  New Content

You're so right, Dave.

It will be gratifying to see the reactions of the West's insouciant cosmopolitan class when they come face to face with the consequences of their war support. And that day is coming sooner than they think. The reason why is as I've written before - in order to wage war successfully a nation must have all of the following:

  • superior military strength and manpower
  • the resources and ability to manufacture and rapidly replace its spent weaponry
  • a compliant population willing to endure long term hardship for the cause.

As opposed to Russia, the West fulfills none of those requirements. Ukraine has seen its population shrink dramatically since shortly after Maidan and the first shelling of the Donbas nine years ago. It didn't take long for Ukrainians to see that the writing on the wall was a psyop preparing them for a future slaughter to satisfy the US goal of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian. Does anyone really believe Ukrainians sitting among friends and family didn't quickly arrive at that disturbing conclusion? It directly led to eight years of massive migration to points west for all who could afford to do so.

The population of Ukraine in 2014 was about 41M. Since then, more than 10M have fled to Western Europe, several million more moved to Russia or are now incorporated into the new Russian national territories in East Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands additionally have died or languished destitute since the SMO began. And so far, the war carnage alone has been 10:1 in favor of Russia.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 12:13:23 AM

John Lawrence RÃ©

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2622 comments
Reply to John Lawrence RÃ©:   New Content

The inability to reman the AFU is at the point where the sock puppet in Kiev is demanding the EU extradite all draft age Ukrainian men to serve as front line dummies to draw incoming Russian fire so the remnants of the AFU can see where to return fire. But should the EU comply with Zelenskyyy's request, it will indelibly mark it as a de facto accomplice to premeditated murder. There is no other way to put it, except that ultimately, it'll become a de jure accomplice when war tribunals are held.

That leaves a nation with 22M+/- and shrinking daily to face off against a nation of 147M+ who possess endless resources, an unparalleled weapon manufacturing capacity and is presently amassing a 700K man professional army on the border ready to attack on the 1st anniversary of the war - less than three weeks away. And this attack will not be a SMO, but a Full Engagement deploying everything that that entails which, unlike a reserved SMO, is less attentive to collateral damage.

And going forward, Ukraine will be without its top mercenary force, the Mozart Group, which was disbanded recently by its founder after he was caught drunk on a viral video calling Ukraine a corrupt shithole whose depleted and rogue military executes captured soldiers and uncooperative recruits - acts even a remorseless mercenary like he finds unacceptable.

Regarding de facto military strength, if you add up all the heavy armaments and tanks from NATO, it barely equates with those of Russia - a nuclear power with the best rocket artillery, drones and hypersonic missiles in the world. Russia also maintains the best equipped, technologically advanced and modernized armed forces, despite false narratives to the contrary from the MSM.

Neither can Europe nor the US match Russia's ability to manufacture and maintain the flow of weapons required in a protracted conflict. Yet, the US is forcing the EU to part with what little heavy military hardware that they possess leaving them supremely vulnerable. But as I've also written, the subjugation of Europe is a corollary geopolitical objective of the US so none of this should be surprising.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 12:15:17 AM

John Lawrence RÃ©

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 29 fans, 5 articles, 2622 comments
Reply to John Lawrence RÃ©:   New Content

Now we can start looking for false flag gas attacks to rile up public support for boots on the ground. It's the same old script the degenerates in the State Dept. use to begin every new chapter in The Endless War. Everything I've written about Ukraine since 2014 has come true, so you can bet on this one, too.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 12:15:53 AM

Zara Blandig

(Member since Nov 7, 2022), 41 comments
  New Content

The usa is an ugly imperial bully. Three Mile Island. Biden and his neoconservative demons, are chomping at the bit, for nuclear war and nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine. Trump had neoconservative insects as well. Meanwhile one of the worst industrial catastrophes in recent history, occured in Palestine Ohio. Unions were put down by biden, after they said rail safety is getting worse. The rail accident is also legacy of Trump deregulation, and Trump would have put down the rail strike, too. Bidens justice department is siding with the rail corporation, that caused the accident, like the the Japanese did with Fukushima. The media ignores the accident and, says Trump and Biden are the only qualified candidates for 2024. Biden would surely dny a nuke catastrophe like the Japanese, and Trump would. There are so many homeless in the usa its sickening. The media covers that up as well. Discusting

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 at 7:54:52 PM

