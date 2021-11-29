 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/29/21

The two infrastructure bills may be a worse capitulation than the two Obamacare bills.

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

We must have very long memories. I have seen this game before. And guess who has always won? I do not need to answer. Not human infrastructure.

Infrastructure shenanigans correlate with Obamacare's

The shenanigans by some Democrats about the Build Back Better human infrastructure bill are worse than the one played out for Obamacare. And those were not only bad but inhumane.

Few remember that just like the infrastructure bill had to be done in two pieces because of Democratic intransigence, so is the infrastructure bill. Yes, I said Democratic intransigence. Why? Democrats in both cases had the number and just not the will, desire, or morality to do the right thing.

I can still remember Joe Liebermann holding Obamacare hostage to get his way. It did not matter that his blackmail would hurt many and is responsible for the abysmal state of our healthcare system. Remember those headlines/articles?

Sadly, we have a repeat performance this time by two corporate shills, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. They are holding Build back Better hostage until they get their way. Sinema does not want to tax the parasitic rich, and Joe Manchin just does not care about his constituents. He neither wants family leave nor the expansion of Medicare.

Republicans are irrelevant. It is up to Democrats to govern. Lieberman, Manchin, and Sinema make governing more difficult than it should be.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
