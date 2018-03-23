Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The prince and president talk arms -- and Sunnistan

By       Message Brian M Downing       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/23/18

Author 41168


(Image by CBC)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

(CBC)

Mohammed bin Salman, heir apparent and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is in Washington this week. Discussions will bear on the geopolitics of the Middle East and the political economy of the United States. The prince brought his checkbook.

High on the agenda is dealing with Iran. Possibilities include supporting a new wave of assassinations and bombings inside the theocracy, and aid to Kurdish and Baloch insurgents in the northwest and southwest, respectively. The most portentous topic will be construction of a Sunni region in eastern Syria -- "Sunnistan".

Whether an open area run (if barely) by Kurdish and Arab militias, or an actual state recognized by some regional powers, Sunnistan will threaten or block the "Shia Corridor" connecting Tehran with Shia parts of Syria and Lebanon. Salman and Trump will try to redraw the boundaries established a century ago by Sykes and Picot and largely erased by ISIL in 2014.

- Advertisement -

Who wants a Sunnistan? What costs and benefits does it pose for the US?

Support

The House of Saud sees Iranian-Shia power as a growing danger. The proposition is dubious but it isn't up for debate in Washington. Positions have formed and are now awaiting finance and implementation.

- Advertisement -

MBS cannot match Iran's military in size and experience. Nor does he want to test his army in battle, frail as it is from nepotism, laxity, and tribalism. He can, however, use his checkbook to convince the US that a Sunnistan will have benefits. The Kingdom purchases billion of dollars of American military hardware, as was made clear when the president visited Riyadh last year, and when the prince came to Washington this week.

Trump is being pressed for military support to Sunnistan, MBS for financial support to it -- and for continuing arms purchases from US contractors. No American president, regardless of political alignment, can ignore the benefits to the manufacturing sector and blue-collar employment. The Obama administration wrote the opening acts when it sent troops and arms into eastern Syria. The Trump administration is writing the denouement.

Israel too is concerned by rising Iranian-Shia power and wants a Sunnistan to block the Shia Corridor. Its influence in Washington is considerable and well known. Israeli and Saudi pressure, in concert, forms a strong and perhaps irresistible bloc.

We know what the US gets out of the deal, but what is it getting into?

Problems of a Sunnistan

Nothing comes easily in the Middle East and a Sunnistan may prove especially vexing. The military might upon which the Sunni state will rely is in place, more or less. The previous administration built up the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), presumably to fight ISIL, but the idea of a Sunnistan likely lurked in strategic assessments.

- Advertisement -

The SDF have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in the ISIL war, driving the Islamist bands from their capital of Raqqa and much of eastern Syria. However, the SDF are a loose umbrella organization of over a dozen militias, both Kurdish and Arab, that have little in common besides opposition to ISIL. They are unlikely to continue as a unified force once ISIL is expelled. Indeed, Kurdish fighters are already peeling away to fight the Turks in the north.

Sunnistan will face protracted opposition and intermittent attacks from Syria and Iran. Many fighters will weary of it and head for homelands away from contested areas. Many Kurds, after all, have no grievance with Damascus and might well accept offers of autonomy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Brian M Downing is a national security analyst who has written for outlets across the political spectrum. He studied at Georgetown University and the University of Chicago, and did post-graduate work at Harvard's Center for International (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel and Iran head for war in Syria

The End Comes To The Colonel's Compound

War and change in Saudi Arabia

Why are we in eastern Syria?

Two Cheers for the Trump's Pakistan Tweet

The colonels speak out

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 