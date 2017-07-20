Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why are we in eastern Syria?

By Brian Downing
opednews.com

From flickr.com: More boots on the ground in Syria {MID-143263}
More boots on the ground in Syria
(Image by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Most of the fighting in the long Syrian civil war has been in the eastern and north-central regions. That's where most major cities and supply lines are. There are signs, however, that fighting is shifting to the sparsely-populated, barren east. The US is apparently committing to open-ended operations unrelated to ISIL and unrelated to our national security as well.

Signs of impending operations in the east are clear. The US recently shot down an Iranian drone near Deir Azzour, far from the Kurdish areas and the ISIL capital of Raqqa. American and British special forces increased their numbers near al Tanf on the Syrian-Iraqi border where they are training Syrian Democratic Forces. Satellite images show construction of drone pads in Jordan near the Syrian border and an airfield just inside Syria. A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) unit deployed into southern Syria last month.

Small ISIL detachments still operate in the region, but these moves are a puzzling allocation of resources away from the Raqqa fight and suggest a bolder plan is unfolding well to the city's south. Eastern Syria is bereft of resources but abundant in geopolitical significance for the sectarian conflict raging in the Middle East. Roadways that stretch through the east connect Iran with allies in western Syria and Lebanon. They are eager if not desperate to keep it open. Saudi Arabia and Israel adamantly oppose this "Shia corridor" and want the US to take action against it.

The Shia corridor can be interdicted by drones and fighter aircraft, routine guerrilla attacks, and by long-range artillery such as HIMARS. These tactics and weapons would make civilian and military convoys between the Shia countries difficult and costly, if not impossible. All these efforts require American troops.

The most effective way to choke off the Shia corridor is the long-term presence of well-supported Sunni forces across eastern Syria. This would be the beginning of a Sunni autonomous statelet there -- Sunnistan, as it sometimes called. Such a statelet would enjoy the support of Saudi Arabia and other Sunni monarchies. It would also require American military support for years or even decades.

Americans show little interest in wars as the casualties are taken by a small, accepting portion of the public. The military, though weary of so many long deployments since 2001, will follow orders. Congress should do more. It's certainly preoccupied with changes to healthcare laws, nominations for key positions, and probes of Russian intrigue. However, events in Syria call for greater investigation and supervision than they have heretofore known, whether under previous or the present administrations.

Congress needs to ask questions. What are the US's plans for eastern Syria? Are we preparing to fight Syrian, Iranian, and perhaps Russian forces for mastery of the region? Do we intend to create a Sunnistan there? If so, will it include disgruntled Sunnis in Iraq and require further redrawing of maps? Naturally, there's no need to discuss an exit strategy as once deployed, American troops will remain indefinitely.

Our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it might be noted, have not worked out as planned. Efforts to build a modern economy and government in Afghanistan have failed badly, and seem ridiculous in retrospect. Iraq is so rent by sectarian and ethnic fighting that it's breaking apart. Plans for eastern Syria have the same intellectual provenance as these quagmires, and may not fare any better.

Brian M Downing is a national security analyst who has written for outlets across the political spectrum. He studied at Georgetown University and the University of Chicago, and did post-graduate work at Harvard's Center for International Affairs.

 



Brian M Downing is a political-military analyst, and author of The Military Revolution and Political Change and The Paths of Glory: Social Change in America from the Great War to Vietnam.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines








Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007)


  New Content

The U.S. is in Syria for the usual reasons. One is control of oil/gas transportations routes. Second, related to the first, is to contain Russia by getting Mideast gas to Europe and thus further weaken Russia's economy (which is not all that weak, after all, it has little if any foreign debt).

Third, based on the other two is the need to support the US$ as global reserve currency (petro-dollar) because if it did not have that link (oil = US$ support) the U.S. economy would tank as it would no longer be needed by other countries in order to buy oil. That is part of the reason why Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Syria et al have been attacked - to support the US$ against those who want to work without it.

The U.S. economy is based on debt and the ability to 'print' unlimited amounts of money - without the foreign need for the US$, the economy would collapse.

Fourth reason - Israel, which in turn ties into the above reasons.

That is why the U.S. is in Syria.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 4:46:53 PM

Author 0
Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


  New Content

Are we just kidding ourselves? The military will not rebel, the American people will not rise up and Congress will do nothing.

We are on track to meet the same fate as the USSR - which could be broken and collapse but never reformed. We seem to need a budget crisis or natural disaster to bring an end to these outrages.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 8:10:34 PM

Author 0
