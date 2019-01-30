 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The World to Come

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chris Hedges       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   17 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Supported 4   Valuable 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/30/19

Author 28678
Become a Fan
  (446 fans)

American Gorethic
American Gorethic
(Image by harmonica pete)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.truthdig.com

The ruling elites are painfully aware that the foundations of American power are rotting. The outsourcing of manufacturing in the United States and the plunging of over half the population into poverty will, they know, not be reversed. The self-destructive government shutdown has been only one of numerous assaults on the efficiency of the administrative state. The failing roads, bridges and public transportation are making commerce and communications more difficult. The soaring government deficit, now almost a trillion dollars thanks to the Trump administration's massive corporate tax cuts, cannot be eliminated. The seizure of the financial system by global speculators ensures, sooner rather than later, another financial meltdown. The dysfunction of democratic institutions, which vomit up con artists such as Donald Trump and hold as alternatives inept, corporate-indentured politicians such as Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, is cementing into place a new authoritarianism. The hollowing out of the pillars of the state, including the diplomatic corps and regulatory agencies, leaves the blunt force of the military as the only response to foreign disputes and fuels endless and futile foreign wars.

Just as ominous as the visible rot is the internal decay. Among all social classes there is a loss of faith in the government, widespread frustration, a sense of stagnation and entrapment, bitterness over unfulfilled expectations and promises, and a merging of fact and fiction so that civil and political discourse is no longer rooted in reality. The nation's isolation by its traditional allies and its inability, especially in the face of environmental catastrophe, to articulate rational and visionary policies have shattered the mystique that is vital to power. "A society becomes totalitarian when its structure becomes flagrantly artificial," George Orwell wrote. "That is when its ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud." Our elites have exhausted fraud. Force is all they have left.

The United States is a wounded beast, bellowing and thrashing in its death throes. It can inflict tremendous damage, but it cannot recover. These are the last, agonizing days of the American Empire. The death blow will come when the dollar is dropped as the world's reserve currency, a process already underway. The value of the dollar will plummet, setting off a severe depression and demanding instant contraction of the military overseas.

- Advertisement -

Seth A. Klarman, who runs the Baupost Group hedge fund, which manages about $27 billion, just sent a sobering 22-page letter to his investors. He pointed out that the nation's ratio of government debt to gross domestic product from 2008 to 2017 exceeded 100 percent and is close to that in France, Canada, Britain and Spain. The debt crisis, he warned, could be the "seeds" of the next financial crisis. He decried the global unraveling of "social cohesion," adding, "It can't be business as usual amid constant protests, riots, shutdowns and escalating social tensions."

- Advertisement -

"There is no way to know how much debt is too much, but America will inevitably reach an inflection point whereupon a suddenly more skeptical debt market will refuse to continue to lend to us at rates we can afford," he said in the letter. "By the time such a crisis hits, it will likely be too late to get our house in order."

The ruling elites, worried about impending financial collapse, are scrambling to cement into place harsh legal and physical forms of control to stymie what they fear could be widespread popular unrest, nascent forms of which can be seen in the strikes carried out by American teachers and the protests by the "yellow vests" in France.

The ruling ideology of neoliberalism, the ruling elites recognize, has been discredited across the political spectrum. This is forcing the elites to make unsavory alliances with neofascists, who in the United States are represented by the Christian right. This Christianized fascism is swiftly filling Trump's ideological void. It is embodied in figures such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Brett Kavanaugh and Betsy DeVoss.

In its most virulent form, one that will be expressed once the economy goes into crisis, this Christian fascism will seek to purge the society of those branded as social deviants, including immigrants, Muslims, "secular humanist" artists and intellectuals, feminists, gays and lesbians, Native Americans and criminals-largely poor people of color-based on a perverted and heretical interpretation of the Bible. Abortion will be illegal. The death penalty will be mandated for a variety of crimes. Education will be dominated by white supremacist views of history, indoctrination and the teaching of creationism or "intelligent design." The pantheon of new America heroes will include Robert E. Lee, Joseph McCarthy and Richard Nixon. The state will portray the white majority as victims.

This Christian fascism, like all forms of totalitarianism, wraps itself in a cloying piety, promising moral as well as physical renewal. The degradation of mass culture with its celebration of sexual sadism, graphic violence and personal dysfunction, its plagues of opioid addiction, suicide, gambling and alcoholism, along with social chaos and government dysfunction, will lend credibility to the Christian fascists' promise of a return to a "Christian" purity. The cloak of this piety will be used to snuff out all civil liberties.

Central to any totalitarian ideology is a constant inquisition against supposedly clandestine and sinister groups held responsible for the country's demise. Conspiracy theories, which already color Trump's worldview, will proliferate. The ruling rhetoric will whipsaw the population, swinging from championing individualism and personal freedom to calling for abject subservience to those who claim to speak for the nation and God, from the sanctity of life to advocating the death penalty, unrestrained police violence and militarism, from love and compassion to the fear of being branded a heretic or traitor. A grotesque hypermasculinity will be celebrated. Violence will be held up as the mechanism to cleanse the society and the world of evil. Facts will be erased or altered. Lies will become true. Political language will be cognitive dissonance. The more the country declines, the more the paranoia and collective insanity will grow. All of these elements are present in varying forms within the culture and our failed democracy. They will become pronounced as the country unravels and the disease of totalitarianism spreads.

- Advertisement -

The ruling oligarchs, as in all failed states, will retreat into fortified compounds, many of which they are already preparing, where they will have access to basic services, health care, education, water, electricity and security largely denied to the wider population. The central government will be reduced to its most basic functions-internal and external security and collecting taxes. Severe poverty will cripple the lives of most citizens. Any essential service once provided by the state, from utilities to basic policing, will be privatized, expensive and inaccessible to those without resources. Trash will pile up in the streets. Crime will explode. The electrical grid and water systems-decrepit, poorly maintained and run by corporations-will repeatedly turn on and off.

The mass media will become nakedly Orwellian, chatting endlessly about a bright future and pretending America remains a great superpower. It will substitute political gossip for news-a corruption already far advanced-while insisting that the country is in an economic recovery or about to enter one. It will refuse to address ever-worsening social inequality, political and environmental deterioration and military debacles. Its primary role will be to peddle illusions so that an atomized public, fixated on its electronic screens, will be diverted from the collapse and see its plight as personal rather than collective. Dissent will become more difficult as critics are censored and attacked as responsible for the decline. Hate groups and hate crimes will proliferate and be tacitly empowered and condoned by the state. Mass shootings will be commonplace. The weak-especially children, women, the disabled, the sick and the elderly-will be exploited, abandoned or abused. The strong will be omnipotent.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Supported 4   Valuable 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Chris Hedges Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Coming Collapse

The Radical Christian Right and the War on Government

Why the United States Is Destroying Its Education System

Rise Up or Die

This Is What Resistance Looks Like

The Most Brazen Corporate Power Grab in American History

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
11 people are discussing this page, with 17 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2178 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I know Chris was projecting an image for the not-so-distant future, but I can't help thinking we're pretty much there now. :(

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 4:12:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 13 quicklinks, 1792 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Now days Facebook livestreaming instantly brings "tags" of people in the livestream who are identified by AI facial recognition. I see "Orwell" all over.


Since I can think of this, surely the devious minds in professional psyops programs must have thought of it. Is it possible that the extremely frustrating "upgrades," that suddenly dump pages of work or jump to unwanted screens and respond to age old key stroke combinations or common mistakes by flipping screens all over, will (or already are) be(ing) used for gaslighting activists? Now the sloppiness of programmers is blamed, but considering the increasing frustration at failing equipment, from water heaters and ovens to all the computer crap, often due to a failing control "module," along with the introduction of 5G madness, it would be easy for an AI program to target and vex any activist to frustrated meltdown with everything from deactivated debit cards to scalding water or no heat. Even without AI intervention, I can see the interaction of the "internet of everything" with sporadic power failures and shoddy manufacture making a sane society impossible.


We live in such interesting times!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 7:02:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 242 articles, 3446 quicklinks, 15362 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

We ARE there now, was my first thought.

My second is more personal: What will Chris tell his kids that he consciously brought into this world, knowing as much as he clearly does? I say that not as an attack so much as a question to all others who were 100% aware of the world they were bringing a human being into. Or more importantly, to anyone presently contemplating the question...

I also personally encourage Chris to put his attention into the vision of the world he'd like to see. I imagine it's the opposite of what he and we all see, but articulating that, imo, would be far better than the simple task of underlining what we see every day.

If I did it, I believe Chris can. I realize my political site has been sabotaged greatly, voteutah.us, but I think the basic bones of a vision remain...

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:40:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Rich Buckley

Become a Fan
Author 502310
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 4, 2015), 4 articles, 44 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Hi Chris, You may be right on your dramatic apocalyptic sentiments, but I prefer to look more towards the constant research of Catherine Austin Fitts in her perspectives on The Federal Government Running Secret Open Bailout.... "The budget is going underground, with secret no accountability budgets ..... instead "Forget this fight between Republican and Democrat, if we just collaborate on running the money clean, we could hate each other rich instead of hating each other poor." "

The key to "running the money clean" is a reference to providing budget oversight, disclosing corruption when encountered, and seeking accountability after ditching the publicly owned Federal Reserve Banking system in favor of a nationalized central banking system.

Fitts goes on to say: "We cannot sit around and passively depend on a guy we elected President. The President cannot fix this. We need to fix this. . . . This is Main Street versus Wall Street. This is honest books versus dirty books. If you want the United States in 10 years to resemble anything what it looked like 20 years ago, you are going to have to do it, and there is no one else who can do it. You have to first get the intelligence to know what is happening."

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 6:10:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 14 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 980 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rich Buckley:   New Content

Why would we want the U.S. to resemble anything like it was 20 years ago? or 30? or 60? God forbid!This trajectory to self destruction and destruction of the planet will move forward no matter what we do - industrialization and lust for power and profit have caused this 6th mass extinction. We need to digest this fact that we're screwed - and resist anyway, while attempting to build a new paradigm - one that in no way resembles the parasitic greedfest we have had here in the US for hundreds of years, and Europe before that. Not sure it is possible with the state of evolution or devolution of humankind; Chris Hedges nails it all in this and his other essays.

That doesn't let us off the hook to give it our best attempt. Most people aren't even willing to look at how we got here, so my hopes for humanity are slim. What really hurts my heart is the damage we did, and keep doing, to all other life forms in our own path to self destruction. I wish I could say I had hope. I don't.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 6:57:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Rich Buckley

Become a Fan
Author 502310
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 4, 2015), 4 articles, 44 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

I want to walk and face the future fearlessly, with love, compassion, authenticity, forgiveness and gratitude. I find it helps to let go of the past and find ways to forgive. It's all a stage and we are all actors.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 8:11:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 242 articles, 3446 quicklinks, 15362 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rich Buckley:   New Content

The first reaction is always fear, soon followed by denial. Then by anger, depression, bargaining, and finally acceptance. Not always or usually in that order.


What I find helpful is that after finally accepting, one can work on positive outcomes, without getting hung up or personally attached to the success or failure of the actual outcome.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:49:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
Author 8802

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 681 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Sadly, I very much agree with you - especially your sentiments about the suffering, and senseless harm we are doing to all life here. Even if our predictions are wrong, taking the risk is no more acceptable than giving up because 'we have no hope.'

I often call hope "the strategy of last resort". But what is the point in having a strategy if we have no hope? To that I can only say that among our greatest weaknesses (as a species) is our undeserved confidence in our ability to predict the future.

I think it is easy to show that this false sense of confidence has contributed significantly to this problem. How can we then rely on it to help us believe we are going to solve it? Or, believe we can't solve it?

It is not very comforting, but I have a sense of certainty of the uncertainty that lies ahead. All is not 'written'. There will be surprises. I am not saying Hedges situational assessment is wrong. It makes perfect sense. I don't have many good competing assessments, but if the world is ultimately more complex than we can fully comprehend, then the errors can lie in either direction. 'Giving up' could easily be making the same mistake that got us here.

My only hope may be to do what is right because I know it is right, not because I hope it will deliver some particular outcome.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 11:07:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 242 articles, 3446 quicklinks, 15362 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rich Buckley:   New Content

Twenty years? Shallow thinking. Let's go back about 114 years and get serious click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:59:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Tom Madison

Become a Fan
Author 44146

(Member since Jan 23, 2010), 9 fans, 217 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Hey Chris Hedges: It isn't the Christian-Fascists that you should worry about. Your worries should be directed at the Jews that control the United States major media, money, finance, and interest (the Federal Reserve), and pro-Israel foreign policies. Trump is not surrounded by Fascistic Christian advisers but instead is surrounded almost entirely by Wall Street Jews and pro-Israel Zionists. Your focus on Christo-Fascists is a waste of time. The Jews own and operate the USA. Look into that, will you?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 7:45:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Eric Dietrich-Berryman

Become a Fan
Author 512623

(Member since Dec 9, 2018), 1 fan, 6 articles, 51 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Tom Madison:   New Content

. . . and out from the sewers the anti-Semite comes a-grinning.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 8:38:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 242 articles, 3446 quicklinks, 15362 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Eric Dietrich-Berryman:   New Content

Of course, as it is designed by the sewer operators click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:51:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 9 quicklinks, 2898 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Tom Madison:   New Content

Tom, if you had the guts to run on that platform, you'd likely be elected.

You wouldn't last long, but you'd be remembered in posterity, along with the yet another lone, crazed gunman who'd likely usurp the story.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 10:05:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eric Dietrich-Berryman

Become a Fan
Author 512623

(Member since Dec 9, 2018), 1 fan, 6 articles, 51 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The 19th and early 20th century brought us Anarchists, Soviet Communism, Anarcho-Syndicalists, National Socialism and Mao. All white-hot with certainty that they held the key to a just society. All steeped in jargon, cliches, socio-political cant. All brought death on an epic scale. Now we get their 21st c. Apocalyptic re-tread in "All is lost. They're out to get us. I have the answer, Chris Hedges." We suggest Prozac.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 8:30:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 242 articles, 3446 quicklinks, 15362 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Eric Dietrich-Berryman:   New Content

My answer to you is to read real history, in this particular case click here

It's called serious examination and responses to serious history. Can you bring yourself to actually do some serious homework and thereafter, two bits of reflection. Kudos in advance if you do!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 9:55:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
prsmith

Become a Fan
Author 47137

(Member since Apr 1, 2010), 123 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Fear mongering at its best. The left will be most pleased.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 10:01:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 129 articles, 572 quicklinks, 1665 comments, 45 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Hedges always exaggerates. I don't believe the elites are consciously trying to oppress people. It's less organized than that; the greed and corruption aren't organized with the aim of subjugating the population. The Dems are not obsessed with cutting taxes for the rich, the way the Repugs are. But he's not totally wrong. Things are pretty bad.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 at 10:44:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 