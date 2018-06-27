- Advertisement -

It is a travesty that the people of this nation have been lulled into complacency...death and destruction are now at our doorstep, MSM keeps us in a fog of deception as it parrots the government lies of "they hate us for our freedoms" and GW told us "to go shopping". Add to that our illegal wars of aggression which can have no positive outcome...plus we bash Russia, we bash Iran making me think they're "next on the list". Until we revolt en masse, the madness will only continue and enlarge...and deliver to us our 'just desserts'...a complete collapse. The fault lies squarely on corporate capitalism IMHO. The US has no moral compass anymore. It does not serve the people, only money, and today serves as the poster child for "The love of money is the root of all evil".









All that said, I'm really going to write about history.

I had the great pleasure of taking 4 years of Latin in high school even reading the entire Aeneid (drawn from Homer's epics of the Iliad and the Odyssey) in latin. Whew. A lot of history in that, in addition to the in depth understanding I gained of language construction which made learning different languages kind of easy for me, as well as fun.

Ancient Roman history was fascinating.

The Roman Empire lasted just over 500 years and at one point included lands around the Mediterranean, Britain, Asia Minor, and North Africa, including Egypt.

But the Empire didn't last".

Apparently, there was a lot of antagonism between the Senate and the Emperor. The Emperor had the legal power to rule Rome's religious, civic and military affairs and the Senate was the advisory body. Inevitably, the powerful and wealthy Emperors became corrupt and many lived an indulgent lifestyle. No love was lost between the Senate and the Emperors.

With the debauchery and immorality, in the halls of the emperors, came the decline in morals, especially in the rich upper classes, and nobility. I'll just list a few:

Tiberius kept groups of young boys for his pleasure.

Nero had a male slave castrated so he could take him as his wife.

Elagabalus forced a Vestal Virgin into marriage.

Commodus had harems of concubines and was a cross-dresser.

Bestiality and sexually explicit acts were exhibited in the Colosseum for the amusement of the attendees. Gambling was done on chariot races and gladiator combats-to-the-death.

