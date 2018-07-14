There's Nothing Like Two Glasses of Wine to make you Regret the Night Before..or maybe not.



To All the OEN Contributors:

It's true. I've had two glasses of wine tonight.

It's true. I've thought about writing on this 'subject' for some time.

I'm trusting I won't regret this in the morning, which I doubt (except I do 'feel' the wine thing), just because it's the truth.

I have, for some time now, wanted to write a Love Letter to all the OpEdNews contributors.

In this crazy world of ours, OpEdNews has provided us a place to share and respond to the issues that concern us without an onslaught of negative responses to our opinions. Even with disagreements, which I seldom find, we are are quite civil in our responses. Everything written gives us food for thought, and sometimes even a pat on the back.

OpEdNews is my favorite on-line site. I appreciate everyone's comments, be they of an agreeable or of a different opinion. We share our latest revelations, we share our latest newsworthy findings and are open to others' findings/opinions even when we don't agree. We share a civility that is sometimes sadly missing in other comment threads. For those reasons, I actually think of us as friends.

I love this site and the group of contributors. It's my daily "go-to" place.

I want to thank Rob Kall (even though one time he nixed a subject I'm furious about) for he has provided a platform for some great conversation and valuable information sharing.

It is with gratitude and hugs for all, that I submit this short "Love Letter" to the OpEdNews family.

:). Leslie