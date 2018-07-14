 
 
There's Nothing Like Two Glasses of Wine to make you Regret the Night Before..or maybe not.

By Leslie Johnson

To All the OEN Contributors:

It's true. I've had two glasses of wine tonight.

It's true. I've thought about writing on this 'subject' for some time.

I'm trusting I won't regret this in the morning, which I doubt (except I do 'feel' the wine thing), just because it's the truth.

I have, for some time now, wanted to write a Love Letter to all the OpEdNews contributors.

In this crazy world of ours, OpEdNews has provided us a place to share and respond to the issues that concern us without an onslaught of negative responses to our opinions. Even with disagreements, which I seldom find, we are are quite civil in our responses. Everything written gives us food for thought, and sometimes even a pat on the back.

OpEdNews is my favorite on-line site. I appreciate everyone's comments, be they of an agreeable or of a different opinion. We share our latest revelations, we share our latest newsworthy findings and are open to others' findings/opinions even when we don't agree. We share a civility that is sometimes sadly missing in other comment threads. For those reasons, I actually think of us as friends.

I love this site and the group of contributors. It's my daily "go-to" place.

I want to thank Rob Kall (even though one time he nixed a subject I'm furious about) for he has provided a platform for some great conversation and valuable information sharing.

It is with gratitude and hugs for all, that I submit this short "Love Letter" to the OpEdNews family.

:). Leslie

 

RN, math teacher, progressive, anti-war, political junkie, have lived in Germany and China, believe we're all equal members of one human family, disgusted with the US government

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 16 fans, 5 articles, 1 quicklinks, 727 comments


  New Content

My note of appreciation and affection for all the good stuff that is written, shared and discussed on this site, not to mention all the fine contributors who I consider friends. In this world of crazy, I get most of my smiles right here. Thank you.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 at 1:35:59 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 712 comments


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Thank you for your lovely thoughts. I am also grateful for people like YOU I have met on OpEdNews.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 at 2:00:46 PM

Paul from Potomac

(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 14 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 543 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Your work here is deeply appreciated, Leslie.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 at 2:18:26 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1158 comments


  New Content

Such a delight. Many thanks, and ditto.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 at 2:26:46 PM

