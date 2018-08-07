 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

California's Cash Cow Prison System and the Money Sucking Death Penalty that fixes nothing.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Leslie Johnson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 500983
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
- Advertisement -

Many years ago, I did extensive reading and research on the Death Penalty, precisely its cost and ramifications on the family members of victims in California. Presently in CA, and my DP research in FL, I have found researching facts again a bit challenging... but here goes.

In 1972, California ended the death penalty, but months later reinstated it... since then there have been 13 executions, the last one being in 2006... As of 8/2017, there are 747 inmates on Death Row in San Quentin. That requires a lot of guards. And a ton of moolah.

In California, the State Correctional Officer must be at least 21 and have a HS diploma or a GED, know how to use a gun, and how to control and instruct inmates. Their salary range is $36,000-$73,728. Not bad for a high school grad.

Inmates on San Quentin's Death Row are allowed appeals, subject to the court receiving a good-enough reason, every 7 years, and the victim families are notified and invited to attend. I view that as just more salt to a wound that never heals. And, of course, the attorney fees are not cheap and they're paid by taxpayers. Know what else? Every appeal has to be applied for and attorneys wait until just before the 7-year time limit is reached... effectively 'buying' more time. Not that they need to since executions are not performed that often.

- Advertisement -

From the Death Penalty Information Center: "Cases without the death penalty cost $740,000, while cases where the death penalty is sought cost $1.26 million. Maintaining each death row prisoner costs taxpayers $90,000 more per year than a prisoner in general population. What's 747x90,000... hmm... $67,230,000.

Appeals for the last 2 executed prisoners cost $1.76 million dollars and did not include the state's expenses in defending the convictions, the trial costs or extra costs attributed to death-row incarceration. Why Californians consistently vote for the Death Penalty is beyond me.

A 6/17 article in the LA times heads with "At $75,560, housing a prisoner in California now costs more that a year at Harvard".

- Advertisement -

Several years ago I was collecting signatures in CA to abolish the Death Penalty and was shocked at how many people did not want to sign.

So why in the world did I get a burr under my saddle to share all this info?

Because I'm not sure our citizenry is cognizant of all this. One of the petition "non-signers" I encountered said "kill 'em all!" They aren't real aware of just how long that takes, how much money that takes, and how much additional anguish for family members.

Plus, it will fix nothing. A murdered family member is physically 'gone'. I cannot imagine, after the perp's execution, a family member saying, "oh good, now I feel better." Won't happen.


(Image by NatureBridge)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

So my daughter, Joie Armstrong, was the fourth victim of Cary Staynor, the perpetrator of the Yosemite Murders in 1999.

I was contacted by a Mennonite woman shortly after her death, who wanted to know what I thought of the death penalty. Well, I'd never given it much thought and she helped/suggested that I do so.

I did. And then lightly pressured my family members to agree to request a Life with no Chance of Release outcome with no court case regarding guilt or not. He had already confessed. We wrote Janet Reno in DC regarding that and since Joie had been killed on federal land, making it a federal Case. She said "ok".

We never had to go to court, save one 'hearing'. We were spared a court trial and the rehashing of the horror... who would want to be put through all of that. The damage was done and permanent and not fixable. It was over and done and we would not be notified every 7 years thereafter should there be some reason his attorney could come up with that the court would approve.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

RN, math teacher, progressive, anti-war, political junkie, have lived in Germany and China, believe we're all equal members of one human family, disgusted with the US government

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Trump can do to "Make America Great Again"

There's Nothing Like Two Glasses of Wine to make you Regret the Night Before..or maybe not.

The Value of History Depends on What You Learn From It...if one even bothers.

Enough bombs. We need to love each other.

The Only Thing our Government knows about WORLD PEACE is how to spell it.

The Viet Nam War, Protests and Observations of the US Today

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 18 fans, 8 articles, 1 quicklinks, 832 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I focused on California because I'm pretty familiar with it. I suspect that many states are the same..after all, we imprison more people here than anywhere else in the world and have the highest per-capita incarceration rate.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 12:32:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 