The US Government Threatens Tech Companies To Push Censorship Agendas

The elephant in the room with the ongoing controversy about the Biden administration's push for more internet censorship is the fact that both the US government and the Silicon Valley tech companies who are being pushed to censor are acutely aware that those companies can be brought to their knees by antitrust cases and other regulation if they don't censor people's voices in accordance with the government's wishes.
After Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted on Thursday that the administration has given Facebook a list of accounts to ban for spreading "misinformation" about the COVID vaccine, she has now doubled down saying that people who circulate such materials online should be banned from not just one but all social media platforms.
"You shouldn't be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation out there," Psaki told the press on Friday.
When asked by the press for his thoughts on companies like Facebook, President Biden said the failure of those platforms to adequately censor posts about the vaccine makes them guilty of "killing people."
jordan @JordanUhlJen Psaki just suggested that people spreading misinformation be banned from other/all platforms if they're banned from one.
When confronted about the extremely serious implications of a US presidential administration telling social media platforms who to censor, Psaki said the administration wasn't censoring people but merely raising the issue with the tech companies.
"We don't take anything down," said Psaki. "We don't block anything. Facebook and any private-sector company makes decisions about what information should be on their platform. Our point is that there is information that is leading to people not taking the vaccine, and people are dying as a result. And we have a responsibility, as a public health matter, to raise that issue."
Psaki is not technically lying, but she isn't telling the truth either. While it's true that the Biden administration is not directly blocking or taking down social media posts, it is also making social media companies a Godfather-style offer they can't refuse.
For years the US government has been making it abundantly clear to the giants of Silicon Valley that if they do not greatly escalate censorship of undesirable content per Washington's instructions, there will be consequences.
