"The Trump Holy Trinity: Power, Hate, and Greed"

The New Lord's Prayer

Our Father, The Donald, who art in the White House,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done,
On earth as it is in the Heaven of your mind.
Let us seize, this day and every day, our daily bread.
And forgive us always our trespasses,
As we will never forgive those who trespass against us.
And lead us forever into temptation,
So as not to deliver us from evil.
[For thine is the kingdom of Power, Hate and Greed,
for ever and ever.]
Amen.

Yes, this is the new Holy Trinity: Power, Hate, and Greed --- The Trump Holy Trinity!

In the Christian religion our blessings begins with, ""in the name of the Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost". That is the Christian Holy Trinity, the majority of this country.

Unfortunately that religion has been hijacked by the reform movement headed by Donald Trump, the new Messiah in their eyes. And in doing so we have allowed Donald to break our country, perhaps even beyond repair.

Who is to blame for the last two years?

Who didn't see it coming?

We all did and we all share the blame.

It was all around Donald Trump and his entourage from the beginning, including and especially

within his family; we knew it, we saw it, and we didn't care"until it was too late and the

disease had already infiltrated into our psyche.

Not only did we give Donald a mulligan on all matters of ethics we even made excuses for him.

Born and bred in the shady side of New York real estate; Donald is Donald, that's the way he is, he had no choice. Yeah, same as all the other crooks in jail.

So in the name of our new father, The Donald, we will continue to worship Power, Hate, and Greed.

For ever and ever"or until impeachment, and the sooner the better.

Amen.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

