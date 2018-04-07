

Another cup of poison for the planet.

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)



This is a sample of the stuff I've viewed tonight, April 6 2018 regarding the continuing saga of "Russia did it!"

Is a balance of views required? Fu*k no. On the other hand, I've seen some of the Vesti sausage making news"despite reasonable content in terms of preaching to the choir, the product begs. Totally unnecessary. Please stop, Vesti.

Question; perhaps a poll eventually: Does the loss of 25,000,000+ Russian lives during WWII form the basis of a Russian resolution that there can be no world without Russia?

Anyway, here it is:

1. New Recording Between Skripal Sisters -- 198 views, 2 hours ago; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naiq1b-SemE

2. Lavrov's Has Harsh Words for Skripal Affair calls it an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmFBBXcAS7c

3. Through the looking glass -- UK is playing the role of an absurd villain, Vesti Apr. 6 2016 462, views, 4 hours ago (The Jack is sentenced by the Queen without a trial!!!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KduUhSH9xqw

4. The Skripals are pulling through- UK Scrambles to: 2298 views, 5 hours https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uufMR236Sbs

5. Zakharova: UK walks back Accusations, But Russian 6809 views, 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Eo-IzrlNOQ

6. Defense Minister Shoigu is Skeptical perhaps the US -- 1739 views, 1 day ago

