This is a sample of the stuff I've viewed tonight, April 6 2018 regarding the continuing saga of "Russia did it!"
Is a balance of views required? Fu*k no. On the other hand, I've seen some of the Vesti sausage making news"despite reasonable content in terms of preaching to the choir, the product begs. Totally unnecessary. Please stop, Vesti.
Question; perhaps a poll eventually: Does the loss of 25,000,000+ Russian lives during WWII form the basis of a Russian resolution that there can be no world without Russia?
Anyway, here it is:
1. New Recording Between Skripal Sisters -- 198 views, 2 hours ago; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naiq1b-SemE
2. Lavrov's Has Harsh Words for Skripal Affair calls it an: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmFBBXcAS7c
3. Through the looking glass -- UK is playing the role of an absurd villain, Vesti Apr. 6 2016 462, views, 4 hours ago (The Jack is sentenced by the Queen without a trial!!!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KduUhSH9xqw
4. The Skripals are pulling through- UK Scrambles to: 2298 views, 5 hours https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uufMR236Sbs
5. Zakharova: UK walks back Accusations, But Russian 6809 views, 1 day ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Eo-IzrlNOQ
6. Defense Minister Shoigu is Skeptical perhaps the US -- 1739 views, 1 day ago