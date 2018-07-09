 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Shame of the Serious Left

By Kevin Tully

VIETNAM MONK PROTEST
VIETNAM MONK PROTEST
(Image by manhhai)
The hard-core Left, the Leftist intelligentsia, the radical Left has been emasculated by the Trump regime. The serious Left wanted to use Trump as both an exemplar of sticking it to the man and the man. Unfortunately, he hasn't turned out to be as hapless as they had hoped. The serious Left's reticence to absolutely go after Trump is a result of its contempt for Obama and Clinton and their organizations and tenures in office. The serious Left is left standing in a confused, hazy no man's land with its pants down and its reddening cheeks getting ever rosier from the daily bouts of self-paddling. It has fallen back on mixing a muddy intellectual stew of misdirection and worthless displays of social and political erudition that meander and canter like a stoned pony. The serious Left has finally been given the perfect villain, yet it has so terribly compromised itself intellectually that it simply chooses to hide behind mountains of words, hoping no one will notice.

There is much discussion about why a serious resistance to Trump has not materialized. Some blame Obama. Some blame Clinton. Some blame The Bachelorette. This is astonishing -- the serious Left hates Obama, Clinton and The Bachelorette. However, this provides a very convenient alibi for inaction and obfuscation. Unfortunately for the really smart serious left -- it doesn't even hold up under perfunctory examination. It's bullshit.

It has been very confusing to me as to why, after almost two years, some type of resistance movement akin to the anti-war movement during the Vietnam era has not materialized. Then I read a piece here by an extremely well respected lefty and it hit me -- this person is now writing to provide cover for his past writing. His intellectual energy is going into covering his tracks, not compelling or quickening resistance. Can you image what would have happened if Tom Hayden or the Berrigan brothers or Daniel Ellsberg had chosen to sit back and blame Hubert Humphrey or hidden behind intellectual gymnastics to excuse their non-action?

I'll give the same advice I give to my conservative friends when they refuse to address the subject at hand and go on and on about Obama or Clinton -- they're gone, Trump is President.

(Article changed on July 9, 2018 at 22:37)

 

Kevin is an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

b. sadie bailey

hmmm... food for thought - if you are referring to the blamers and whiners and Russiagate finger-pointers, I agree wholeheartedly. i think the whole big picture is much less black-and-white. Since the assassinations of JFK, MLK, RFK, other civil rights leaders, etc...haven't we known that no real resistance had a chance? That if we put up a real restistance, they'd kill us? That would have been the time - but have we ever really had a chance to make sweeping changes of a capitalist, unlimited-growth parasitic system? Maybe; if enough of us were willing to die. When did the real left get emasculated? I think it was much sooner than Trump. Still, that's no excuse, especially for us old baby boomers who probably should die soon to make room for the youth and get out of the way.

i don't think we can do much with top-down politics no matter who's the head puppet. we've gone to far into corporatist feudalism for far too long, and THIS... monster, this spawn, is the poster-child of the culmination of the long march.

i don't have answers. local activism seems a good place to start. the political "process" is too corrupt now, and much too slow, with irreversible climate change. i don't hate Obama and Clinton, but i hate what they have done under the thumb of the overlords - they're not alone or the first. Trump probably won't be the last - unless we have a nuclear war. The industrial age and greed ensured our probable extinction.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 11:02:50 PM

Kevin Tully

Hi Sadie, I'm somewhat involved in local politics. Left leaning citizens here in Texas are starving for something to sink their teeth in. There is no one or nothing significant on the Left to excitedly and actively get behind in a big way. Beto here in Texas is trying and he is getting a large following but he has been unable to truly break through. In my opinion, because he is putting all of his cards in the magnanimity thing, hoping to swing some Trumpian fence sitters. This is preventing him from becoming a National figure.

The favor Trump has done us is putting a bright spotlight on the undeniable fact that our system of government is failing. Our two party, binary, either or system has been absolutely co-opted and overtaken by the wealthy and Corporate America. It no longer works. We are gong to have to figure out some way to accommodate a coalition form of Government going forward.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 11:42:36 PM

b. sadie bailey

I agree, Kevin! Bottom-up, and hope we all survive long enough to see younger generations have something better than this!

Most true leaders would rather not lead; but i think we need to move toward something less hierarchical anyway. a good leader inspires other people to act and to realize we all have something to offer, some reason to be. We may need to be that for each other now and go about things more collectively.

i appreciate all your writings and your thoughts.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 11:56:44 PM

Kevin Tully

Well said Sadie, Onward! And, Thanks!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 at 12:07:46 AM

