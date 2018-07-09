

VIETNAM MONK PROTEST

(Image by manhhai) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The hard-core Left, the Leftist intelligentsia, the radical Left has been emasculated by the Trump regime. The serious Left wanted to use Trump as both an exemplar of sticking it to the man and the man. Unfortunately, he hasn't turned out to be as hapless as they had hoped. The serious Left's reticence to absolutely go after Trump is a result of its contempt for Obama and Clinton and their organizations and tenures in office. The serious Left is left standing in a confused, hazy no man's land with its pants down and its reddening cheeks getting ever rosier from the daily bouts of self-paddling. It has fallen back on mixing a muddy intellectual stew of misdirection and worthless displays of social and political erudition that meander and canter like a stoned pony. The serious Left has finally been given the perfect villain, yet it has so terribly compromised itself intellectually that it simply chooses to hide behind mountains of words, hoping no one will notice.

There is much discussion about why a serious resistance to Trump has not materialized. Some blame Obama. Some blame Clinton. Some blame The Bachelorette. This is astonishing -- the serious Left hates Obama, Clinton and The Bachelorette. However, this provides a very convenient alibi for inaction and obfuscation. Unfortunately for the really smart serious left -- it doesn't even hold up under perfunctory examination. It's bullshit.

It has been very confusing to me as to why, after almost two years, some type of resistance movement akin to the anti-war movement during the Vietnam era has not materialized. Then I read a piece here by an extremely well respected lefty and it hit me -- this person is now writing to provide cover for his past writing. His intellectual energy is going into covering his tracks, not compelling or quickening resistance. Can you image what would have happened if Tom Hayden or the Berrigan brothers or Daniel Ellsberg had chosen to sit back and blame Hubert Humphrey or hidden behind intellectual gymnastics to excuse their non-action?

I'll give the same advice I give to my conservative friends when they refuse to address the subject at hand and go on and on about Obama or Clinton -- they're gone, Trump is President.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on July 9, 2018 at 22:37)