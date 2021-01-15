 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Revolution will be Televised

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 512971
Message Gene Case

January 6, 2021, will be always be known as the day that internal enemies of the U.S. staged a bizarre coup d'etat attempt that incredibly was led by a sitting president. The hallmark of that president - idiocy, chaos and malevolence - characterized the insurrection.

Trump obviously played a critical role in assuring that no significant measures were taken to secure the Capitol area on Jan. 6. He had been spreading specious election-rigging claims for two months - priming his supporters for a "protest" that he announced on Dec. 19: "big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!". Trump tweets on Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 also referenced the Jan. 6 "protest". It seems highly unlikely that he didn't act directly to clear the way for the "wild" incidents of that day.

Like all Trump events, Jan. 6 was meant to be a nihilistic celebration of grievance, scapegoating, and delusion. This event's defining difference was its ultimate goal - to somehow install Trump as dictator-for-life. Predictably, the proceedings turned ugly - five completely unnecessary deaths (remarkably, not many more) - and, all laid directly at the feet of Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani, Hawley, Cruz, and miscellaneous traitorous Republican sycophants in Congress. There is mounting evidence that, previous to the riot, some Republican House members may have given tours to individuals participating in the riot.

Any discussion of Trump and Trumpism has to begin with the obvious: the idea of a Donald J. Trump presidency was always a grotesque and absurd notion, and from his campaign's inception should have been treated as a sick joke. Nonetheless, it wasn't, and the nation has arrived at a completely predictable crisis as a result.

Only in a Trump presidency could the nerve center of a government that spends north of $700B per year on defense be left completely vulnerable to a motley crew of seditious dead-enders.

Only in a Trump presidency would 1.3M active-duty soldiers become irrelevant in protecting our democracy from a violent coup attempt at the behest of a desperate and treasonous president.

Obviously, some national soul searching is required.

The default Democratic response when presented with previous lawless Republican administrations - most recently Bush II's and its Iraq fiasco - has been to "turn the page" and "move on". What was the lesson learned by Republicans? Apparently they learned they could get away with anything. No surprise, they stepped-up their game - culminating with an all-out assault on democratic norms and the rule of law, and a coup d'etat thrown in for good measure!

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gene Case Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired mechanical designer. Advocate for effective government.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Predictable Descent Into Self-Destruction

So, this is democracy?

What Would a 2020 Replacement for Trump Look Like?

Mr. Pence meet Mr. Orwell

Who Put This Idiot in Charge?

A.G. Barr Fathoms the Depths of Malfeasance

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Gene Case

Become a Fan
Author 512971
(Member since Jan 28, 2019), 18 articles, 44 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

'Any discussion of Trump and Trumpism has to begin with the obvious: the idea of a Donald J. Trump presidency was always a grotesque and absurd notion, and from his campaign's inception, should have been treated as a sick joke. Nonetheless, it wasn't, and the nation has arrived at a completely predictable crisis as a result.'

Submitted on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 at 4:38:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 