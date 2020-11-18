 
 
The Presidential Election Stalls for the Opinion of One Official

GSA Administrator Emily W. Murphy reflects on President Truman's legacy With the General Services Administration turning 70, the agency's Administrator , Emily W. Murphy went to Independence, Missouri- hometown of former U.S. ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: GSA (General Services Administration))   Details   DMCA

This is Emily Murphy, the Administrator at the General Services Administration, and the apparatchik (apparatchikna? She is female) who is singlehandedly holding up the entire presidential transition. In this story, everybody is talking about her, saying what they think she is thinking, and how much pressure she is under, but from herself there is no comment.

She is a Trump appointee with a long government and private career, about whom there has been little to suggest that she would wedge herself like a plug in the spigot through which the entire transition, indeed, the entire process of American democracy, the practice of American diplomacy, and the maintenance of national security, must flow.

I will undoubtedly write more about this woman at some point, but the next point at which that becomes an option (barring any public statement from her) SHOULD be when all the states have certified their results.

At that point-- no later than December 8, 6 days before the Electoral College vote-- she will be forced by public pressure, maybe by law, to choose between making the ascertainment, or really intensifying the opposition, between most of the political, legal and social world and the die-hard Trumpists who are, as every responsible commenter and their mothers and children and dogs have stated, further damaging and weakening our standing around the world, and leaving us open to threats from adversaries. It would really be paradigmatic of the entire irrational, desperation-driven Trump post-election effort if Ms. Murphy stubbornly did prohibit American democracy from moving forward all the way till that date.

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey
 

William P. Homans

From Yahoo News:

"Nothing prevents Biden officials from engaging with private corporations, but those corporations have signed on to distribute the vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, a Trump program. That could limit the scope of such interactions until the transition officially begins."

Biden cannot talk directly to the vaccine companies because they're in Warp Speed? Begs the question for me of what fealty to Trump do they have? In this article the author also noted that Trump was pissed they didn't bring the vaccine out before Election Day!

But even if Biden can work around some of the problems caused by the delay, the sheer process of getting everybody in the new Administration in place is impacted every hour, and briefings continue to not be shared on national security.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 10:44:36 PM

Author 0
