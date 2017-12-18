Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Permanent Lie, Our Deadliest Threat

By Chris Hedges

From Truthdig


(Image by Mr Fish/Truthdig)
The most ominous danger we face does not come from the eradication of free speech through the obliteration of net neutrality or through Google algorithms that steer people away from dissident, left-wing, progressive or anti-war sites. It does not come from a tax bill that abandons all pretense of fiscal responsibility to enrich corporations and oligarchs and prepares the way to dismantle programs such as Social Security. It does not come from the opening of public land to the mining and fossil fuel industry, the acceleration of ecocide by demolishing environmental regulations, or the destruction of public education. It does not come from the squandering of federal dollars on a bloated military as the country collapses or the use of the systems of domestic security to criminalize dissent. The most ominous danger we face comes from the marginalization and destruction of institutions, including the courts, academia, legislative bodies, cultural organizations and the press, that once ensured that civil discourse was rooted in reality and fact, helped us distinguish lies from truth and facilitated justice.

Donald Trump and today's Republican Party represent the last stage in the emergence of corporate totalitarianism. Pillage and oppression are justified by the permanent lie. The permanent lie is different from the falsehoods and half-truths uttered by politicians such as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The common political lie these politicians employed was not designed to cancel out reality. It was a form of manipulation. Clinton, when he signed into law the North American Free Trade Agreement, promised "NAFTA means jobs, American jobs and good-paying American jobs." George W. Bush justified the invasion of Iraq because Saddam Hussein supposedly possessed weapons of mass destruction. But Clinton did not continue to pretend that NAFTA was beneficial to the working class when reality proved otherwise. Bush did not pretend that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction once none were found.

The permanent lie is not circumscribed by reality. It is perpetuated even in the face of overwhelming evidence that discredits it. It is irrational. Those who speak in the language of truth and fact are attacked as liars, traitors and purveyors of "fake news." They are banished from the public sphere once totalitarian elites accrue sufficient power, a power now granted to them with the revoking of net neutrality. The iron refusal by those who engage in the permanent lie to acknowledge reality, no matter how transparent reality becomes, creates a collective psychosis.

"The result of a consistent and total substitution of lies for factual truth is not that the lie will now be accepted as truth and truth be defamed as a lie, but that the sense by which we take our bearings in the real world -- and the category of truth versus falsehood is among the mental means to this end -- is being destroyed," Hannah Arendt wrote in "The Origins of Totalitarianism."

The permanent lie turns political discourse into absurdist theater. Donald Trump, who lies about the size of his inauguration crowd despite photographic evidence, insists that in regard to his personal finances he is "going to get killed" by a tax bill that actually will save him and his heirs over $1 billion. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claims he has a report that proves that the tax cuts will pay for themselves and will not increase the deficit -- only there never was a report. Sen. John Cornyn assures us, countering all factual evidence, that "this is not a bill that is designed primarily to benefit the wealthy and the large businesses."

Two million acres of public land, meanwhile, are handed over to the mining and fossil fuel industry as Trump insists the transfer means that "public lands will once again be for public use." When environmentalists denounce the transfer as a theft, Rep. Rob Bishop calls their criticism "a false narrative."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, after ending net neutrality, effectively killing free speech on the internet, says, "[T]hose who've said the internet as we know it is about to end have been proven wrong. "We have a free internet going forward." And at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, phrases such as "evidence-based" and "science-based" are banned.

The permanent lie is the apotheosis of totalitarianism. It no longer matters what is true. It matters only what is "correct." Federal courts are being stacked with imbecilic and incompetent judges who serve the "correct" ideology of corporatism and the rigid social mores of the Christian right. They hold reality, including science and the rule of law, in contempt. They seek to banish those who live in a reality-based world defined by intellectual and moral autonomy. Totalitarian rule always elevates the brutal and the stupid. These reigning idiots have no genuine political philosophy or goals. They use cliche's and slogans, most of which are absurd and contradictory, to justify their greed and lust for power. This is as true on the Christian right, which is filling the ideological vacuum of the Trump administration, as it is for the corporatists that preach neoliberalism and globalization. The merger of the corporatists with the Christian right is the marrying of Godzilla to Frankenstein.

"The venal political figures need not even comprehend the social and political consequences of their behavior," psychiatrist Joost A.M. Meerloo wrote in "The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing." "They are compelled not by ideological belief, no matter how much they may rationalize to convince themselves they are, but by the distortions of their own personalities. They are not motivated by their advertised urge to serve their country or mankind, but rather by an overwhelming need and compulsion to satisfy the cravings of their own pathological character structures. The ideologies they spout are not real goals; they are the cynical devices by which these sick men hope to achieve some personal sense of worth and power. Subtle inner lies seduce them into going from bad to worse. Defensive self-deception, arrested insight, evasion of emotional identification with others, degradation of empathy -- the mind has many defense mechanisms with which to blind the conscience."

When reality is replaced by the whims of opinion and expediency, what is true one day often becomes false the next. Consistency is discarded. Complexity, nuance, depth and profundity are replaced with the simpleton's belief in threats and force. This is why the Trump administration disdains diplomacy and is dynamiting the State Department. Totalitarianism, wrote novelist and social critic Thomas Mann, is at its core the desire for a simple folktale. Once this folktale replaces reality, morality and ethics are abolished.

"Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities," Voltaire warned.

The corporate elites, who even in the best of times stacked the deck against people of color, the poor and the working class, no longer play by any rules. Their lobbyists, bought-and-paid-for politicians, pliant academics, corrupt judges and television news celebrities run a kleptocratic state defined by legalized bribery and unchecked exploitation. The corporate elites write laws, regulations and bills to expand corporate looting and plunder while imposing a crippling debt peonage on the public, including college graduates burdened by huge loans. They ram through austerity measures that dismantle state and municipal services, often forcing them to be sold off to corporations, and slash social programs, including public education and health care. They insist, however, that when we have grievances we rely on the institutions they have debased and corrupted. They ask us to invest our energy and time in fixed political campaigns, petition elected representatives or appeal to the courts. They seek to lure us into their schizophrenic world, where rational discourse is pitted against gibberish. They demand we seek justice in a system designed to perpetuate injustice. It is a game we can never win.

"Thus all our dignity consist in thought," wrote Pascal. "It is on thought that we must depend for our recovery, not on space and time, which we could never fill. Let us then strive to think well; that is the basic principle of morality."

We must pit power against power. We must build parallel institutions and organizations that protect us from corporate assault and resist corporate domination. We must sever ourselves as much as possible from the vampire state. The more we can create self-contained communities, with our own currencies and infrastructures, the more we can starve and cripple the corporate beast. This means establishing worker-run cooperatives, local systems of food supply based on a vegan diet and independent artistic, cultural and political organizations. It means obstructing in every way possible the corporate assault, including the blocking of pipelines and fracking sites, and taking to the streets in sustained acts of civil disobedience against censorship and the attack on civil liberties. And it means creating sanctuary cities.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 456 comments


Good points, all. Starve the beast!!

I would add one more: work to change the paradigm so that the obscenely rich are reviled as the predators they are, and not revered as "self-made" beneficent creatures to whom we must turn for jobs and other handouts (their crumbs). Work to expose them as the vampires they are - sucking the life's blood from those on the lower socioeconomic rungs of society.

Almost everyone I know truly believes that those raking in tens or hundreds of millions of dollars annually actually deserve those wages - even in the face of proof that people who work for these over-paid pillagers are struggling to survive. However, no one can answer my question: what can one person possibly do at work to be worth so much? And why, when they drive their companies to ruin, are they then given more millions to go away?

Why are the Walton billionaire children - who did NOTHING to earn a penny of their wealth, save having the good fortune to be born into the Walton family - somehow justified in amassing such wealth while food donations and public assistance are the order of the day for their workers - the people who actually do the work and keep the stores operating?

And what about parasites like the Kardashians, who earn millions for no other purpose than public exposure of their outrageous acts, while many honest, hard working members of the labor force barely eke out a living? If we don't start valuing real work and shunning these blood-suckers, our entire culture is doomed. It may be so already.

For the 99% of us, the rich are not your friends, and for the most part, have done nothing for which to be admired. They are unscrupulous leeches who drain the economic pie for themselves while allowing everyone else to go hungry. They should be scorned, not celebrated!

Sorry for the rant!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:54:07 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 12 fans, 2 articles, 766 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:
Normally I agree completly with your posts, but it's a bit of a stretch to include the Kardashians, as offensive as they may be, as examples of "parasites." They harm no one directly and just reap the rewards or being zoo curiosities whom we support by observation. In reality, the Kardashians wouldn't even make the list of the top ten thousand parasites when you do the math and factor in the miliatary security complex, i.e., real parasites and predators.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:09:36 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 456 comments


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Yes, I agree, and appreciate your feedback. I'm sorry to admit that if I had been speaking the words instead of writing them, I would probably have been foaming at the mouth. It's a real irritation of mine, and I do apologize for the rant.

My larger point was that those people make a fortune by distracting others from the stuff to which we should be paying attention. I cannot believe they, and other "reality TV stars," are not a manufactured curiosity to keep the masses amused, their senses dulled, and their attention to important matters diverted. Parasites? Probably not. Opportunists? Most likely.

How bad will things have to get before the anesthetized masses wake up and see what their inattention has wrought?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:42:32 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 12 fans, 2 articles, 766 comments


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:
Yes, and it's exactly that larger point that I'm addressing: they (Kardashians and their clones and derivatives) shouldn't distract us any more than baseball, a TV series, cinema or fishing. We can't let aesthetics and personal tastes cloud judgment or overtake logic as it relates to priorities.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:22:54 PM

Frank Inbun

(Member since Jun 30, 2012), 3 fans, 207 comments


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

I thought the Federation was at war with the Kardashians.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 9:26:29 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 12 fans, 2 articles, 766 comments


Reply to Frank Inbun:
Ha ha. More like the Fundamentalist brigades.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:08:39 PM

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 7 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 684 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Yes - because the institutions that are in process of being destroyed are the LAST DEFENSE against a populace so ignorant, so dumbed-down by deep state "media," that these people are now nothing more than cheerleaders for raping and pillaging the earth, and henchmen of the deep state, as concerns "entitlements" for the middle class and poor. They serve the robber barons and do their dirty work, and right now the overlords are spoiling for a civil war and priming their minions for it.

How do you deal with a people so devoid of Critical Thinking and reality? They refuse to be educated; that is the mark of the deepest, most dangerous kind of ignorance. How do people give up their right to THINK for a sense of false security? That is what happened.

A big worry I see is that with the death of Net Neutrality, our research will be affected as will getting the truth out, since everything will likely either be censored or starved out of bandwidth available to us peons and "dissidents." This is where theater of the absurd comes in - and poetry and art, and good hackers.

No answers... but yes... we can't sit here in our ivory towers behind computer screens and sign online petition after petition. we have to get out there locally and make some sustained effort to make our world around us a better and kinder place. We need to donate what monies we can to environmental champions, and to people fighting for ALL of us. And resist. Resist. Resist. Resist - while helping build a new paradigm or holding space for others to build it. It takes collaboration and it takes commitment.

We can find all sorts of corruption on a local level and eradicate it every chance we can. if that means running for mayor or local office or taking to the streets or penning local newspaper articles or whatever - we must rise to it and get it done.

Climate change itself is the lash at our backs urging us on - for the next 7 lifetimes of people to come, if not for ourselves. There is no time to waste.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:37:34 PM

Joe Giambrone

(Member since Jan 13, 2010), 27 fans, 107 articles, 39 quicklinks, 883 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content
The biggest lie of our age is 9/11, and Hedges has been a complete coward.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:05:43 PM

Anton Vodvarka

(Member since May 27, 2015), 1 fan, 78 comments


Reply to Joe Giambrone:

Many otherwise completely honest and courageous people, like Hedges or Oliver Stone, find this issue to be a third rail. I too cannot understand how one can ignore the totally obvious use of explosives to bring the three buildings down but, unfortunately, this is not the best of all possible worlds.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:44:10 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 454 comments


  New Content

I don't think the permanent lie is so much the problem as is 'the permanent ugly truth.' The ugly truth is that we have created a system where immoral and even evil people can elevate to a status where they can do whatever they want and in cahoots with their appointed evil cronies perpetrate endless atrocities on the rest of humanity. These "Evil doers" utilize the power structures that were created under the guise of foreign enemies and domestic criminals that had to be defended against. Currently we have come under the spell of what could be the greediest and most selfish group of people in the history of the world and the only recourse we have, if it still exists, is to turn these bast**ds out, wholesale at the first available opportunity.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 12:27:35 AM

