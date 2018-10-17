The Nature Of The Beast

- Advertisement -

The CEO's of major corporations do not rise from the ranks on merit, they are selected by a cabal who are themselves masters of us all. The candidates are drawn from elite universities and the choice made is of considerable import to those who chose these masters of industry to be. When chosen these select few will be forever beholden to their masters--they too have a boss.

So what qualities matter most to the cabal? We all know this: the candidates must be, above all else, sociopaths who will always chose profit over the well being of their fellow man when these come into conflict. This bodes ill for the interests of working people, clean air and water, any concern for other life forms. Again, this is clearly established by the evidence of our eyes.

The energy industry is a clear example of sociopathic behavior. They have known the human cause of climate change longer and more fully than any other person or organization and still they persist with bringing about the destructive effects of climate change with catastrophic hurricanes, floods, fires, tornadoes, droughts and more. We can all see that soon the weather events caused by climate change will overwhelm our ability to cope. There will be mass migrations of distressed American seeking refuge where, in time, they are not wanted. Our sociopathic military has paved the way for this phenomenon. The planned spiral down into chaos has begun!

Briefly, to make the point further, I note that Monsanto and other chemical companies are engaged in pure evil with no redeeming qualities. Monsanto creates chemicals which destroy all life forms they come into contact with except the Frankenstein like constructs they make in a laboratory. NPR reported today kids are experiencing a strange ailment suggesting neurological damage....hmmmmm. The report suggested the kids be sprayed with insect repellent!!!!!!good grief. Big Pharma, by the way, enriches itself treating symptom arising from toxins in the environment--go figure--right?

So we see how it works. the cabal chooses sociopaths to run corporations which now own our weak corrupt politicians who themselves select for the not so supreme court more sociopaths who always rule in favor of corporations. On this last point Judge Gorsuch wrote an opinion making the case that a truck driver should have stayed with his trailor and frozen to death rather than unhitch it and drive the cab to safety. Judge Gorsuch is a moral retard and sociopath. Judge Kavanaugh would not be on the not so supreme court if he did not share those same qualities and characteristics of being with Gorsuch, Elito, Thomas, Roberts--alas....

Finally, the cabal is there. They hide in the shadows because even though they have the power to direct our(?) military to level a nation in the Middle East or direct the massive police state apparatus here to to us all great harm, they still fear us and hide. Keep an eye out for them and report back.

Don Scotten

