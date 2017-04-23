Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Modern Distinction between Capitalism and Socialism

By       Message Roger Copple     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/23/17

Author 81476
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Modern Distinction between Capitalism and Socialism

From youtube.com: Workplace Democracy Richard D. Wolff, Bernie Sanders, Michael Moore, Noam Chomsky and Gar Alperovitz on workplace democracy. {MID-72112}
Workplace Democracy Richard D. Wolff, Bernie Sanders, Michael Moore, Noam Chomsky and Gar Alperovitz on workplace democracy.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Workplace Democracy)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

For many years, capitalism was distinguished from socialism as private ownership vs. state planning. But modern Marxists, such as Professor Richard D. Wolff, tell why those definitions are now lacking or inadequate. Richard Wolff elaborates on this topic in the attached video and article below. Professor Wolff states that the political economies stemming from the Russian and Chinese revolutions were not expressions of socialism. They were instead expressions of state capitalism. The state or government expropriated the ownership of private companies, but there was still the same type of work relationships: employers or bosses telling workers what to do.

But in true socialism, there is not a fixed distinction between employer and employee because each person both works and makes company decisions: one worker, one vote. The group decides on a continual basis who will serve as manager, for example--on a temporary, rotational, or more permanent basis. The group democratically decides who should do particular tasks. The group can change functions and roles in the company according to one's performance and skill, as evaluated by the other group members. This is called workplace democracy.

During the time of slavery in various parts of the world, there were both private and public owners of slaves. During the time of serfdom, there were both private and public lords who ruled over the serfs--a king being a more public lord. So the previous, traditional distinction between private and public ownership does not rightly or properly distinguish between capitalism, state capitalism, and socialism.

- Advertisement -

If the video below is not able to be watched, you can do a youtube search of Richard Wolff explaining this topic of capitalism vs. socialism in other videos. video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6h577y6v_4&t=65s

http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/38546-capitalism-vs-socialism-a-changed-debate This and other articles by Richard Wolff can also be found at http://www.rdwolff.com/ and http://www.democracyatwork.info/

Roger Copple retired from teaching general elementary and high school special education in 2010. He likes studying world history, political theory, and Eastern philosophy. He meditates and walks daily and is a vegan most of the time. His website: www.NowSaveTheWorld.com

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.NowSaveTheWorld.com

I retired in 2010 from teaching general elementary and high school special education in Indianapolis. I am interested in studying political theory, world history, and foreign policy. Integrating the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Bring Back the U.S. Peace Movement

Capitalism, Imperialism, and the Lies of Western Culture

Can Paleoconservatives, Libertarians, and Leftists Unite Against the Neocons?

Social Transformation through Meditation

Cindy Sheehan Says Liberals Should Not Vote for Bernie Sanders

The Five Things that Prevent World Peace

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 