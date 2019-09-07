

Extinction Rebellion London

Extinction Rebellion--Arguments For and Against

Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political movement that uses civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to protest against climate catastrophe.

According to Wikipedia , Extinction Rebellion was established in the United Kingdom in May 2018 with about one hundred academics signing a call to action in support in October 2018, [4] and launched at the end of October by Roger Hallam, Gail Bradbrook , Simon Bramwell, and other activists from the campaign group Rising Up!. [5] In November 2018, 5 bridges across the Thames River in London were blockaded. [6]In April 2019 Extinction Rebellion occupied 5 prominent sites in central London: Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Circus, Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge and the area around Parliament Square.

Citing inspiration from grassroots movements such as Occupy, Gandhi's Satyagraha, [6]the suffragettes, [6]Gene Sharp, [7]Martin Luther King and others in the civil rights movement, [6] Extinction Rebellion wants to rally support worldwide around a common sense of urgency to tackle climate breakdown. [8][6] A number of activists in the movement accept arrest and imprisonment, [9] similar to the mass arrest tactics of the Committee of 100 in 1961.

The movement uses a circled hourglass, known as the Extinction Symbol, to serve as a warning that time is rapidly running out for many species.[10][11]

In this YouTube video Time to Act Now, Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, gives a talk on August 13, 2019: Here is the first of what Roger Hallam calls three killer facts:

"75 percent of the volume of the Arctic has melted in the last 30 years--the Arctic will be gone by 2022!" Hallam states that the Harvard professor who said that happens to be the guy who discovered the hole in the ozone layer in the 1990s.

Chris Hedges in his program On Contact interviews Roger Hallam. Here is the YouTube video of Chris Hedges' interview of Roger Hallam: Climate Emergency that was published August 10, 2019.

Next is a YouTube video of Roger Hallam speaking at a Green Gathering in 2019.

Extinction Rebellion is also supporting the Fight for the Amazon: International Day of Action for the Amazon. Vegan Will Tuttle, author of the World Peace Diet, has also commented on this topic in an article entitled Who is Responsible for the Amazon Fires?

Here are some other related websites about Extinction Rebellion: https://rebellion.earth/the-truth/and also Facebook.com: UN--Extinction Rebellion.

On a related note, here is an article by Forbes writer James Conca on May 21, 2019 entitled Nature On The Eve Of Destruction: The UN Extinction Report

Critics of Extinction Rebellion:

Possibly the best critical summary of Extinction Rebellion is found in an article published at GlobalResearch.ca on June 3, 2019 by Julian Rose entitled "Extinction Rebellion, Green New Deal, and the Rebranding of Global Capitalism.

Several Quotes from Julian Rose's article:

The Extinction Rebellion clash between eco-activist movements and a highly structured elite policy of distinctly un-ecological wealth procurement, has been increasingly in the public eye recently.

The Green aspiring supporters of Extinction Rebellion would have to realize that their 'rebellion' never steps outside the confines of a globalist agenda. But instead lands up actually supporting it.

This includes the rebranding of global capitalism as something benign and indispensable to the greening of the national and global economy.

But is anyone fooled into believing that what is termed by government 'a circular economy' would be so in reality? Would [it] actually involve the redistribution of income within communities in a way that would close the wealth gap between the rich and poor?

The Green New Deal, which appears to be closely affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, makes proposals that claim to be the answer to 'global warming' and 'saving the world," but has correctly been exposed as simply a massive reinvestment of global banking capital into the next big corporate energy heist after coal, oil, and gas. Green New Deal lauds itself as having the capacity to provide thousands of new jobs in constructing the next generation of infrastructure to ensure the coming into being of a brave new world of 'clean energy.'

So let's try to deconstruct the multiple layered confusion that clouds the road to truth in this matter. Firstly, the majority of 'stop global warming/climate change activists' have a problem: they have never questioned the narrative of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] whose edict categorically states that the science behind its prognosis on climate change is an incontrovertible fact and beyond discussion.

Just why would tens of thousands of people, who supposedly have little or no faith in government, not firstly question what a government panel claims to be an indispensable fact? This is the first question in need of a clear answer.

We shouldn't need to remind ourselves that the majority of governments are in the pocket of corporations and their main policies never go against the global corporate will. Although they are usually disguised to seem to.

In short, IPCC, industry and government paid climatologists, want people to believe their carefully scripted global warming/climate change story because there is big money to be made mass-producing the infrastructure needed to transform a fading brown and black fossil fuel regime into a supposedly Green New Deal, Fourth Industrial State.

Next, it would appear that those who take on front line street actions within organizations like Extinction Rebellion make the error of also failing to research the background of those who are financially supporting and leading the organization from behind the scenes - or on occasions - quite openly.

In the case of Extinction Rebellion, the co-founders and leading light is Gail Bradbrook, assisted by climate change lawyer Farhana Yamin, both of whose backgrounds have lines of direct working connection with people and organizations committed to exactly the opposite objectives to those of the green protesters following their leadership directives.

According to 'Nowhere News' investigations, Gail Bradbrook has a history of working with top-down elitist organizations committed to upholding the neoliberal capitalist status quo. She is quoted as being an enthusiastic supporter of 'Otpor' - an organization funded by the US National Endowment for Democracy - a body closely affiliated with US government promotion of regime change around the World.

Farhana Yamin is CEO of 'Track O' a business whose partners include the Rockefeller Foundation and Chatham House, where she is also an associate fellow. Chatham House, aka The Royal Institute of International Affairs, is perhaps the leading empire upholding think-tank in the Western hemisphere.

Just why would Extinction Rebellion supporters go along with such plainly inappropriate individuals leading their movement?

[end of quotes from Julian Rose's article]

Concluding thoughts: I am very excited about the success of the growing Extinction Rebellion movement, which often supports the Green New Deal. If it turns out that these two movements are disguised attempts by the one percent to set the stage for a new world order of global capitalism (with massive growth instead of vastly reducing our ecological footprint) with the same old outrageously large gaps between the rich and the poor--then it is up to us who support global socialism and a system of democratic world law to share our voices all the more. What is needed is global, democratic, ecological, and egalitarian socialism.

