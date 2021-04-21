 
 
The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick's Death. And They Just Got Caught.

From Substack

Just as with the Russia Bounty debacle, they will never acknowledge what they did. Their audience wants to be lied to for partisan gain and emotional pleasure.

Brian Sicknick
Brian Sicknick
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: New Jersey National Guard.)   Details   Source   DMCA

It was crucial for liberal sectors of the media to invent and disseminate a harrowing lie about how Officer Brian Sicknick died. That is because he is the only one they could claim was killed by pro-Trump protesters at the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

So The New York Times on January 8 published an emotionally gut-wrenching but complete fiction that never had any evidence that Officer Sicknick's skull was savagely bashed in with a fire extinguisher by a pro-Trump mob until he died and, just like the now-discredited Russian bounty story also unveiled by that same paper, cable outlets and other media platforms repeated this lie over and over in the most emotionally manipulative way possible. Just watch a part of what they did and how:

As I detailed over and over when examining this story, there were so many reasons to doubt this storyline from the start. Nobody on the record claimed it happened. The autopsy found no blunt trauma to the head. Sicknick's own family kept urging the press to stop spreading this story because he called them the night of January 6 and told them he was fine obviously inconsistent with the media's claim that he died by having his skull bashed in and his own mother kept saying that she believed he died of a stroke.


(Image by Substack)   Details   DMCA


(Image by Twitter.)   Details   DMCA


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Because the truth usually prevails, at least ultimately, their lies, yet again, all came crashing down on their heads on Monday. The District of Columbia's chief medical examiner earlier this morning issued his official ruling in the Sicknick case, and it was so definitive that The Washington Post -- one of the media outlets that had pushed the multiple falsehoods -- did not even bother to try to mask or mitigate the stark conclusion it revealed:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
