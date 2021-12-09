The Martian (a poem)

My sister invited me

To an arts festival in her small town in Connecticut.

We spent all morning dropping in

To open-house studios of local artists.





My sister is a potter.

We had lunch at her studio.

She said, I have to stay here

But you should check out the Martian.





The who? She laughed.

The bowl turner on Mill street.

My sister (who knows me well) said

You won't regret it.





He's great. His bowls are amazing.

I followed her directions

To a long rust-stained

Cinderblock building





Overshadowed by enormous sycamores

By the river.

Following arrows, I walked inside

And down a long hall of doors





With those thick wavy-glass windows.

The space reminded me

Of a terrorist hideout on NCIS.

There was one door open





At the end of the hall

From which a bar of dirty sunlight

Lit up the cul de sac.

I could hear the humming of the lathe





And the sound of wood

Abrading against the gouge.

His back was to the entrance when I entered.

He shut the motor off and slowly turned.





I instantly knew why they call him the Martian.

He didn't fit any categories

Of description. His goggles

Made him look unhinged.





One eye was squinty, the other magnified

His shoulders were hunched

So his face seemed to float

In its own space.





He was wearing what looked like a bathrobe

Of many colors. His hair was long and straight

And white or blue or silver

Maybe it was the lighting but





His skin was slightly iridescent.

His eyes were black.

Are you interested in turning? He asked

I'm interested in what you are doing.





Do you have any questions? He asked

Where is your work? I asked,

The only bowl I see

Is the one you are working on.





He looked at me closely.

You are my first visitor.

I said, You are hard to find

And you are the only one here.





I know, he said. I am lonely.

Do you know why they call me the Martian?

No, why?

Because I won't tell where I am from





So the rumor spread

That I am an alien, from out there.

Are you? An alien?

He looked at me and smiled.





And then he said,

I am from a foreign planet.

What planet is that? I asked.

This planet. It is my home.





What is strange about that? I asked.

Most people are not

At home here, he said,

They are only visitors.





You mean they are not centered.

Is that what you mean?

I mean if they were trees

They would be leaning over an abyss.





He is very dramatic, I thought,

But he must have his reasons.

Would you show me what you do?

I will do better than that, he said





Have you ever been centered?

Ha ha. What if I say No.

Watch carefully, he said.

He pulled his goggles over his eyes





And turned on the lathe.

I felt myself spinning in place

In some kind of harness.

Faster and faster.





Faster than I could comprehend.

All I could see

Was the face of the Martian

Closing in on me





While his gouge cut deeper and deeper

Into my woody husk.

You would think that I would have freaked

But all I felt was wonder.

