The Last Dance: Trump, Putin, Netanyahu And Kim

(A SATIRE)
I am getting sick and tired of the raging violent conflicts overseas and the political mess here at home which is consuming us day in and day out.
I thought that for a change a little levity is in order.
During the annual meeting of the United Nation General Assembly Trump was walking in one of the UN halls surrounded by a few of his advisers when he spotted Putin coming from the opposite direction.
Trump (turning to Pompeo): Hey Mike, I know that I am meeting Putin tomorrow, but I would like to have coffee with him, just to chat about the shenanigans that are going on.
Pompeo: Yeah, why not... Oh, look there, Kim Jong Un seems to be having a good time with Netanyahu. I know they never met before, but they seem like real good buddies.
Trump: You know that Netanyahu is a fox and Kim is trickster, totally unreliable but I can outfox them both any time of the day.
Trump: I know, I know... do you think you would be here otherwise? Listen, this sound crazy, but why don't you go and arrange for a meeting between the four of us... I am going to show them who is the real genius in the room.
Pompeo: That would be something. Absolutely, Donald, I will do it right away.
Trump: Wait, for you I am not Donald: I am Mr. President, got it?
Pompeo: Of course, Don...oh, sorry, sorry, I mean Mr. President.
Trump: We'll meet across the street at our Ambassador's office.
Pompeo: Am I invited?
Trump: No, what the heck do I need you for? You know I can handle anything, anywhere, anytime. I know more about national security, intelligence, so-called climate change and on and on, you name it, than any expert in these fields, believe me.
Pompeo: I can certainly attest to that, Mr. President.
..........
Trump is sitting on the sofa at the Ambassador office. There is a knock on the door.
Trump: Come on in.
Putin enters the room. Trump jumps up extending his arms and gives Putin a real bear hug.
Trump: (to himself -- What a nasty blackmailer). Hello, Vlad, my dear, dear friend, how are you?
Vlad: (to himself -- An idiot as always). I am doing great Donald. How have you been buddy?
Trump: Well, you know, everybody is going crazy in Washington.
Trump: It must be Netanyahu and Kim... (to himself -- A fat slob and a boot licker). Come in.
Netanyahu (Bibi) and Kim Jong Un enter the room.
Trump: Welcome guys. I didn't know you knew each other.
Bibi: We didn't, but we do now, and boy we have so much in common. Frankly, we both also want what we don't have. My dear friend Kim here wants to have the same influence I have on you... (to himself, he is a nut to even think it), and I want the absolute power that Kim enjoys.
Trump: You are both ridiculous dreamers. I use you Bibi to please the evangelicals that I need, and I fool around with you Kim and you love it. Kim can now brag that he met me the most powerful man on earth it's me, you know, me, me... but it's not enough.
Kim: (to himself -- What a pompous fool). Come on, Donald, how much more do you want, you are the president of the United States.