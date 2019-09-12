The Last Dance: Trump, Putin, Netanyahu And Kim

From Alon Ben-Meir Website



(A SATIRE)

I am getting sick and tired of the raging violent conflicts overseas and the political mess here at home which is consuming us day in and day out.

I thought that for a change a little levity is in order.

During the annual meeting of the United Nation General Assembly Trump was walking in one of the UN halls surrounded by a few of his advisers when he spotted Putin coming from the opposite direction.

Trump (turning to Pompeo): Hey Mike, I know that I am meeting Putin tomorrow, but I would like to have coffee with him, just to chat about the shenanigans that are going on.

Pompeo: Yeah, why not... Oh, look there, Kim Jong Un seems to be having a good time with Netanyahu. I know they never met before, but they seem like real good buddies.



Trump: You know that Netanyahu is a fox and Kim is trickster, totally unreliable but I can outfox them both any time of the day.





Trump: I know, I know... do you think you would be here otherwise? Listen, this sound crazy, but why don't you go and arrange for a meeting between the four of us... I am going to show them who is the real genius in the room.



Pompeo: That would be something. Absolutely, Donald, I will do it right away.



Trump: Wait, for you I am not Donald: I am Mr. President, got it?



Pompeo: Of course, Don...oh, sorry, sorry, I mean Mr. President.



Trump: We'll meet across the street at our Ambassador's office.



Pompeo: Am I invited?



Trump: No, what the heck do I need you for? You know I can handle anything, anywhere, anytime. I know more about national security, intelligence, so-called climate change and on and on, you name it, than any expert in these fields, believe me.



Pompeo: I can certainly attest to that, Mr. President.



..........



Trump is sitting on the sofa at the Ambassador office. There is a knock on the door.



Trump: Come on in.



Putin enters the room. Trump jumps up extending his arms and gives Putin a real bear hug.



Trump: (to himself -- What a nasty blackmailer). Hello, Vlad, my dear, dear friend, how are you?



Vlad: (to himself -- An idiot as always). I am doing great Donald. How have you been buddy?



Trump: Well, you know, everybody is going crazy in Washington.





