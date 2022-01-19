,

I decided to write a poem, hoping to shed some light on the plight of those who through desperation, despair or coercion, are living a life on the edges of society. Not wishing to judge, condemn or defend their motivations; as a humanitarian and advocate of women's development, I am using my voice and platform to call for more understanding, empathy and action, to help afford these forgotten members of society, a better life.

The Lady Street Walker

Look not upon me aghast, or with scorn

I am like you flesh and blood, of woman born

A cherished daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mother

Living a life of abasement, society's throw-away; other

Trapped in an ugly, cruel, iron vise; hardly comfy, gentle or kind

Risking life and limb, my life of vice, in an endless bind

Walking the city's highways, byways and mean streets

Clearly, never mistaken for a no-nonsense, uniformed cop on the beat

Scantily clad, my tired, wracked mind and body, bared

It's the name of the game; no better way to ply, barter, sell my wares

Like you, I have a best-loved colour - it's buttercup yellow

Although, it matters not, to paying johns, all strange-bedfellows

Like you, I have a fav, special meal - it's spicy pot roast

