The Fraternal Order of Cain

Birthright trashed; sold out to the lustful, lawless, murderous, brotherhood of Cain

For a mess of pottage; fleeting worldly rewards, and perverse, earthly gain

Flaunting morbid signs of the vicious, insensate, reptilian brain

At war with humanity; at odds with reason, virtue and decency

The toxic Cainan brand; an imprimatur, of low-vibrational, pernicious, regency

Humanity, steps away from freefall, into the abyss, and wide scale destruction

Shattered precious cornerstones, of truth and charity; halts, societal reconstruction.

**

Cyclones and tsunamis of human chaos, penury, and terror, ride the brotherhood's wake

Restful sleep, occluded; nighttime is vested in churning up villainy; to prep and oven -bake

Feeding and stoking red, hot, flashes, flames and fires, of brotherly, dissent and discord

Innocence and purity, scoffed at, their agenda, bereft of comity or concord

Inquired of, by the Divine Creator, for Abel, his unjustly, murdered brother

Cain, the killer, remorseless and scornful of repentance, is loath to bother

His mark, visible today, in hardened, hateful hearts; destined to never join the amiable ranks, of phileo-lovers.

