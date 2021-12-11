The Fraternal Order of Cain

Cain and Abel by Odilon Redon
(Image by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel) Details DMCA
Birthright trashed; sold out to the lustful, lawless, murderous, brotherhood of Cain
For a mess of pottage; fleeting worldly rewards, and perverse, earthly gain
Flaunting morbid signs of the vicious, insensate, reptilian brain
At war with humanity; at odds with reason, virtue and decency
The toxic Cainan brand; an imprimatur, of low-vibrational, pernicious, regency
Humanity, steps away from freefall, into the abyss, and wide scale destruction
Shattered precious cornerstones, of truth and charity; halts, societal reconstruction.
**
Cyclones and tsunamis of human chaos, penury, and terror, ride the brotherhood's wake
Restful sleep, occluded; nighttime is vested in churning up villainy; to prep and oven -bake
Feeding and stoking red, hot, flashes, flames and fires, of brotherly, dissent and discord
Innocence and purity, scoffed at, their agenda, bereft of comity or concord
Inquired of, by the Divine Creator, for Abel, his unjustly, murdered brother
Cain, the killer, remorseless and scornful of repentance, is loath to bother
His mark, visible today, in hardened, hateful hearts; destined to never join the amiable ranks, of phileo-lovers.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).