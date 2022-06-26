 
 
Send a Tweet
19 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Enigma of Religion

By   1 comment
Author 8028
Message Mohammad Ala

The purpose of this article is to share some ideas that involve religion in our daily lives. Religion promises great things after life. It offers incentives to do honorable and good deeds. Is there life after death?

In my view, religions are belief systems that started by thinkers, prophets, or clerics who were looking for people to follow them or their belief systems. Religion is such a dominant force that there are governments that are theocracies. Although the tenets of religion, such as eternal life, have never been proved, people must literally accept faith on faith.

Religious people contend that when one dies, he or she spends eternity in happiness if he or she believes in God. It is easy to talk about future when people are dead.

We have to like this world to want to make it better. The beauty of life impresses me, not the life after. Unfortunately, the idea of an afterlife is not separate from religion and the concept of a "God" or some supreme being. If there is an afterlife, great. If there is not, that is great too. What is it that people are scared about? The religious people are as much fearful of dying or life after death as nonbelievers. In fact, research has shown that deeply religious people are most likely to insist on extraordinary efforts to prolong their lives, even when there is no hope of recovery.

Everything that lives dies, but humans are the only creature that knows it is going to die. If there is life after death, who do you think it is likely to find it? Clerics or scientists?

Why funerals (especially religious ones) are not parties? Why people are not happy that their loved ones have gone to their eternal bliss?

Why Allah? Why not Zoroaster, Buddha, or Jesus? Or any other ancient myth? Why believe in something that might or might not exist? Why not share your beliefs without the help of religious clerics and let others judge them.

Members of each religious group promote theirs as the only true religion and invite others to join them and donate money to them. Such people do not consider other religions as worthwhile. However, just as advertisers do not necessarily convert all consumers about the superiority of their products, so self-promotion of a particular religion by its advocates often does not result in conversion of others. In fact, history has shown that even violence and persecution will not necessarily result in conversion of others.

If all the money that goes into religion went into education, eradicating poverty and many diseases, everyone will be better off.

People have opinions and beliefs just as one may believe there is no God. Perhaps one day, people can acknowledge religion is made up and advance to a rational way of thinking. It is true that fairy tales give hope and illusions of safety and happiness, but they are still fairy tales. People are capable of making heaven on earth.

We don't have to leave earth to find heaven. We can choose to embrace this heaven, or choose to wait in the hope that there is something better somewhere. How could there be anything better than fresh fragrance of flowers? This life has so much potential to explore.

Choosing a religion is not only a reflection of one's beliefs, it has been a pragmatic decision for career advancement.

It is argued that masses are ignorant; they follow the clerics. Some fundamentalists believe they are doing God's work in forcing weak believers to practice their religion. In order for evil to triumph it is for people to stand by and do or say nothing. Salvation is found by seeking the truth, not with superstitious dogma.

People should be free to choose any path in conformance with their belief system. Even non-believers have made a choice regarding religion. No choice should be ridiculed because it is different from another.

Some clerics use religion as an instrument of control, not as a means to self understanding, and building a personal relationship with the creator. Organized religion is rife with lies and superstitious. Deciding there is life after death should be a personal matter and not to be exploited by clerics.

"When I die, I am content to fade away, into nothing. No show, no matter how good, could conceivably be good forever." - H. L. Mencken

I agree with Mencken; it reflects my feelings on this subject.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mohammad Ala Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fear among World Citizens

The Imperative of the Chicago Convention

Historical Facts about Kurds

Yemen: Lessons to be learned.

What is there to negotiate?

The USA and Iran: Strains and Illegal Sanctions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 44 articles, 77 quicklinks, 2067 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If all the money that goes into religion went into education, eradicating poverty and many diseases, everyone will be better off.

People have opinions and beliefs just as one may believe there is no God. Perhaps one day, people can acknowledge religion is made up and advance to a rational way of thinking. It is true that fairy tales give hope and illusions of safety and happiness, but they are still fairy tales. People are capable of making heaven on earth.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 26, 2022 at 11:41:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 