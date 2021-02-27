The Dire Danger of Biden's Acceptance of Can't-do-ist Response to $15 Minimum

The truth is out that if Joe Biden wanted it to, the parliamentarian's rejection of the inclusion of the $15 minimum wage in the pandemic relief bill would be a minor bump on the road to passage.

If he takes after Hillary and embraces can't-do-ism as an excuse for not doing what he could do, then the Democratic party is toast.

Joe Biden seems to think that he can get away with blaming the Senate parliamentarian on his dropping the $15 dollar minimum wage.

Note that I am not saying that he is blaming the Senate parliamentarian on failing to include the $15 dollar minimum wage. Nope. I don't fall for the failure bullshit excuse most people use to explain why people don't get things done.

The truth is out that if Joe Biden wanted it to, the parliamentarian's rejection of the inclusion in the pandemic relief bill would be a minor bump on the road to passage.

The truth is being said by progressives, like Pramilla Jayapal, Van Jones and a lot of others. All that's needed is for Kamala Harris to appeal and it's a done deal. (see my detailed explanation here: (The "Can't Include $15 Minimum Wage" Lie that VP Harris Could Beat.)

This is screamingly obvious to anyone looking. So we should ask, why is Joe putting on an act of "can't-do-ism?"

Maybe it's his chief staff, Ron Klain who's advising him. Maybe it's the coterie of Hillary and Obama people who embraced can't-do-ism. I wrote about can't-do-ism at length in an April 2016 article The Mental Health Danger of Supporting Hillary's Can't-Do-Ism.

The article pointed out,

Imagine a pop psychology guru whose message was "You can't do it, and that's okay" or "settle for less, that's all you're going to get." Or how about, "set your dreams and goals low, then you won't be disappointed," or, "Be afraid, it'll keep you from getting in trouble." He'd be a guru for losers. But I'd guess that there would be people who are so beaten down in life, or depressed or damaged they might actually embrace the message, hoping it would diminish their pain. But you know I'm talking about Hillary's messaging, saying Bernie Sanders' visions are unrealistic, calling him a dreamer, a guy who believes in unicorns. Though I'm not a licensed clinical psychologist, I do have a history in the founding of the field of positive psychology, and my belief is that big dreams, big visions are important, that they give us goals to shoot for, raise our hopes and raise the expectations of what our leaders can accomplish. On the other hand, imagine a parent who tells her children that they will fail, that they shouldn't expect to be able to accomplish much in life, that they can't accomplish the hopes and dreams they share with her. What kind of a parent would she be? The word monster comes to mind, or pathetic. My Mom always told me I could do anything I set my mind to. I grew to be someone who wouldn't take can't do for an answer. When people told me something couldn't be done I would write THEM off, not my dreams and goals.

So maybe it's Hillary coaching Biden (a horrific thought) or maybe it's the centrist leaders of the Democratic party, off the table Nancy Pelosi, and Senate can't do a goddamned thing Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).