OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/27/21

The Dire Danger of Biden's Acceptance of Can't-do-ist Response to $15 Minimum

Joe Biden
The truth is out that if Joe Biden wanted it to, the parliamentarian's rejection of the inclusion of the $15 minimum wage in the pandemic relief bill would be a minor bump on the road to passage.

If he takes after Hillary and embraces can't-do-ism as an excuse for not doing what he could do, then the Democratic party is toast.

Joe Biden seems to think that he can get away with blaming the Senate parliamentarian on his dropping the $15 dollar minimum wage.

Note that I am not saying that he is blaming the Senate parliamentarian on failing to include the $15 dollar minimum wage. Nope. I don't fall for the failure bullshit excuse most people use to explain why people don't get things done.

The truth is out that if Joe Biden wanted it to, the parliamentarian's rejection of the inclusion in the pandemic relief bill would be a minor bump on the road to passage.

The truth is being said by progressives, like Pramilla Jayapal, Van Jones and a lot of others. All that's needed is for Kamala Harris to appeal and it's a done deal. (see my detailed explanation here: (The "Can't Include $15 Minimum Wage" Lie that VP Harris Could Beat.)

This is screamingly obvious to anyone looking. So we should ask, why is Joe putting on an act of "can't-do-ism?"

Maybe it's his chief staff, Ron Klain who's advising him. Maybe it's the coterie of Hillary and Obama people who embraced can't-do-ism. I wrote about can't-do-ism at length in an April 2016 article The Mental Health Danger of Supporting Hillary's Can't-Do-Ism.

The article pointed out,

Imagine a pop psychology guru whose message was "You can't do it, and that's okay" or "settle for less, that's all you're going to get." Or how about, "set your dreams and goals low, then you won't be disappointed," or, "Be afraid, it'll keep you from getting in trouble."

He'd be a guru for losers. But I'd guess that there would be people who are so beaten down in life, or depressed or damaged they might actually embrace the message, hoping it would diminish their pain. But you know I'm talking about Hillary's messaging, saying Bernie Sanders' visions are unrealistic, calling him a dreamer, a guy who believes in unicorns.

Though I'm not a licensed clinical psychologist, I do have a history in the founding of the field of positive psychology, and my belief is that big dreams, big visions are important, that they give us goals to shoot for, raise our hopes and raise the expectations of what our leaders can accomplish.

On the other hand, imagine a parent who tells her children that they will fail, that they shouldn't expect to be able to accomplish much in life, that they can't accomplish the hopes and dreams they share with her. What kind of a parent would she be? The word monster comes to mind, or pathetic. My Mom always told me I could do anything I set my mind to. I grew to be someone who wouldn't take can't do for an answer. When people told me something couldn't be done I would write THEM off, not my dreams and goals.

So maybe it's Hillary coaching Biden (a horrific thought) or maybe it's the centrist leaders of the Democratic party, off the table Nancy Pelosi, and Senate can't do a goddamned thing Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

