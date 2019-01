- Advertisement - We cannot stop the bullet train.

It speeds along on tracks ordained.

Through fire of day

and fog of night

nothing can deter its might.



It coils around hills of green

snaking by lakes and rivers blue serene.

The cities are but winks;

the tracks iron fashioned links

between a past that always is

and a future that always was.

Ex-army medic. Atheist. I'm an amateur writer and poet.

