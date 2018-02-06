Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Bankruptcy of the American Left

By Chris Hedges

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/6/18

From Truthdig


(Image by Mr Fish/Truthdig)
There will be no economic or political justice for the poor, people of color, women or workers within the framework of global, corporate capitalism. Corporate capitalism, which uses identity politics, multiculturalism and racial justice to masquerade as politics, will never halt the rising social inequality, unchecked militarism, evisceration of civil liberties and omnipotence of the organs of security and surveillance. Corporate capitalism cannot be reformed, despite its continually rebranding itself.

The longer the self-identified left and liberal class seek to work within a system that the political philosopher Sheldon Wolin calls "inverted totalitarianism," the more the noose will be tightened around our necks. If we do not rise up to bring government and financial systems under public control -- which includes nationalizing banks, the fossil fuel industry and the arms industry -- we will continue to be victims.

Corporate capitalism is supranational. It owes no loyalty to any nation-state. It uses the projection of military power by the United States to protect and advance its economic interests but at the same time cannibalizes the U.S., dismantling its democratic institutions, allowing its infrastructure to decay and deindustrializing its factory centers to ship manufacturing abroad to regions where workers are treated as serfs.

Resistance to this global cabal of corporate oligarchs must also be supranational. It must build alliances with workers around the globe. It must defy the liberal institutions, including the Democratic Party, which betray workers. It is this betrayal that has given rise to fascist and protofascist movements in Europe and other countries. Donald Trump would never have been elected but for this betrayal. We will build a global movement powerful enough to bring down corporate capitalism or witness the rise of a new, supranational totalitarianism.

The left, seduced by the culture wars and identity politics, largely ignores the primacy of capitalism and the class struggle. As long as unregulated capitalism reigns supreme, all social, economic, cultural and political change will be cosmetic. Capitalism, at its core, is about the commodification of human beings and the natural world for exploitation and profit. To increase profit, it constantly seeks to reduce the cost of labor and demolish the regulations and laws that protect the common good. But as capitalism ravages the social fabric, it damages, like any parasite, the host that allows it to exist. It unleashes dark, uncontrollable yearnings among an enraged population that threaten capitalism itself.

"This is a crisis of global dimensions," David North, the national chairman of the Socialist Equality Party in the United States, told me when we spoke in New York. "It is a crisis that dominates every element of American politics. The response that we're seeing, the astonishing changes in the state of the government, in the decay of political life, the astonishingly low level of political and intellectual discourse, is in a certain sense an expression of the bewilderment of the ruling elite to what it's going through."

"We can expect a monumental explosion of class struggle in the United States," he said. "I think this country is a social powder keg. There is an anger that exists over working conditions and social inequality. However [much] they may be confused on many questions, workers in this country have a deep belief in democratic rights. We totally reject the narrative that the working class is racist. I think this has been the narrative pushed by the pseudo-left, middle-class groups who are drunk on identity politics, which have a vested interest in constantly distracting people from the essential class differences that exist in the society. Dividing everyone up on the basis of race, gender, sexual preference fails to address the major problem."

North argues, correctly, that capitalism by its nature lurches from crisis to crisis. This makes our current predicament similar to past crises.

"All the unanswered questions of the 20th century -- the basic problem of the nation-state system, the reactionary character of private ownership with the means of production, corporate power, all of these issues which led to the first and Second world wars -- are with us again, and add to that fascism," he said.

"We live in a global economy, highly interconnected," North went on. "A globalized process of production, financial system. The ruling class has an international policy. They organize themselves on an international scale. The labor movement has remained organized on a national basis. It has been completely incapable of answering this [ruling-class policy]. Therefore, it falls behind various national protectionist programs. The trade unions support Trump."

The sociologist Charles Derber, whom I also spoke with in New York, agrees.

"We don't really have a left because we don't have conversations about capitalism," Derber said. "How many times can you turn on a mainstream news like CNN and expect to hear the word 'capitalism' discussed? Bernie [Sanders] did one thing. He called himself a democratic socialist, which was a bit transformational simply in terms of rhetoric. He's saying there's something other than capitalism that we ought to be talking about."

"As the [capitalist] system universalizes and becomes more and more intersectional, we need intersectional resistance," Derber said. "At the end of the 1960s, when I was getting my own political education, the universalizing dimensions of the left, which was growing in the '60s, fell apart. The women began to feel their issues were not being addressed. They were treated badly by white males, student leaders. Blacks, Panthers, began to feel the whites could not speak for race issues. They developed separate organizations. The upshot was the left lost its universalizing character. It no longer dealt with the intersection of all these issues within the context of a militarized, capitalist, hegemonic American empire. It treated politics as siloed group identity problems. Women had glass ceilings. Same with blacks. Same with gays."

The loss of this intersectionality was deadly. Instead of focusing on the plight of all of the oppressed, oppressed groups began to seek representation for their own members within capitalist structures.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mohammad Ala

  New Content

You have listed many issues. I will add a few comments.

Interest groups are destroying America's political system, they are bankrupting and robbing American financial system, they own or control military, they manipulate the legal system (take a look at judges, mediators, and arbitrators background).

Children are brainwashed by the controlled media and entertainment industry that the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Steve Wynn are involved.

Harvey Weinstein is supported by a team which also influences the legal system. Legal system has choked the ordinary citizens and taken their money. Banking system does not favor ordinary people.

The way to make the American system great is to respect international laws and norms. Stop creating organizations such as ISIS. Stop vetoing UN resolutions for human right abuses of people. Stop organizations which contribute funds to USA's lawmakers. There is high correlation between financial contributions and voting records not just for issues in the USA but also for international cases. Wars have started to benefit a small group of people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 4:51:40 AM

John Jonik

  New Content

The US "left"...incl. "environmentalists", "health care advocates", "animal protectors", and other quote-worthy entities refuse to condemn, act against or even mention:
A: That the US gov't (EPA, FDA, etc.) approves of over 300 pesticides for use on tobacco. No labeling of residue content required;
B: That tobacco is the Sixth most pesticide-intensive crop...making this the Sixth Most pesticide-harmful and deadly to all wildlife or people anywhere downstream or down-wind;
C: That any number of cigarette brands may be made partly or entirely of not tobacco but, instead, US PATENTED "tobacco substitute material" made, "legally", from all sorts of ag waste plus and incl. peanut shells, coffee bean hulls, paper and even wood chips;
D: That no labeling is required for any of that;
E: That it's "legal" for typical cigs to contain dioxin-creating (cancer-causing, immune-suppressing, etc.) chlorine substances and even chlorine-bleached paper...as if Agent Orange and Love Canal are forgotten;
F: And that top for-profit health insurers, supposed target of all Single Payer/Expanded Medicare For All activists, invest Billions (w/ a B) in cigarette manufacturers...AND in others like chlorine, pesticides, oil, coal, fracking, military contractors, GMOs, private prisons and...on and on.

Very Clever, is it not?, that even the "left" has been conned into joining the worst parts of the corporatocracy in focusing its negatives so much on a) an un-patented, traditionally-used natural plant (harms, often impossible to be caused by any natural plant, are Acts of God, eh?) and on the primary duped, secretly-poisoned, unprotected, uncompensated victims, the widely vilified "smokers".

It's pathetic, and telling, that So Many "leftists", "enviros", etc. fall so far for the corporate media's, and sold-out officials', holy, concerned (ha) and endless "anti-smoking" crusade. Can't even smoke a Peace Pipe anymore.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 5:37:55 AM

