- Advertisement -

NATO systematically accompanies Russian aircraft over the Baltics. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all flights that had been carried out strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating other state's borders.

On February 18 24 NATO fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states were scrambled three times to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On February 18 NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one AN-26 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia with its onboard transponder off, according to a flight plan, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On February 20 NATO air policing fighters intercepted one IL-78 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia without the flight plan, maintaining radio communication, its on board transponder on.

- Advertisement -

On February 22 NATO fighter jets intercepted one SU-30SM on its way from Kaliningrad, with its on board transponder off, without maintaining radio communication, without the flight plan.

It should be said, that the Baltic sky has already become a place of flight training for NATO pilots. The main element of such training is a low-level flight. Of course, it's hard to believe that a couple of Alliance aircraft can stop Russia in case of armed conflict with NATO. It looks like that the Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states is just a cover. In fact NATO pilots arrive there to work out completely different and hidden tasks, for example intelligence, preparing for a conflict, provo c ations...

- Advertisement -

As we know, the presence of NATO forces alongside Russia's borders is only increasing. The military infrastructure of NATO is moving closer to Russia. The number of NATO air forces in The Baltics has increased tremendously over the recent years.

It's a bsolutely clear, that the authorities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are heating up the situation in the region by giving full control over their airspace to NATO. Taking into account the fact that NATO and US leaders prepare for the offensive military campaign against Russia, it would be better for the Baltic leaders to stop their provocations.

The situation is that Washington is actually preparing to use the territory of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as a springboard for offensive anti-Russian military operation. And it is quite obvious that this fact is understood in Moscow and Russians are preparing for an adequate response. Taking into account the fact that Moscow possesses nuclear weapons, there is nothing good to expect for the population of the Baltic States.

In the end, it is sad to admit, but the Baltic region, which was earlier the most peaceful in Europe, has been turned into a single springboard for the aggression against Russia. The result of such kind of actions would be simple and obvious. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia would become the most probable targets for the first Russian missile attack in case of an armed conflict with Alliance.