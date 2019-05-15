 
 
General News    H4'ed 5/15/19

The American people ask for international assistance to uphold the US Constitution

Rogue Regime
Whereas that by any measure there is a withering lack of personal and state national security benefits accruing to United States citizens and non citizens globally; And Whereas, given that shadowy oligarchical elements as a group have deliberately cloaked and veiled their ownership of rights granted by the people via Article 1 of the US Constitution; And Whereas the constitutional pillars of the legislative and judicial chambers that rest on the foundation granted by the people to these pillars have been perverted to the cause of perpetual war; And Whereas, the face of the Executive branch, has become personified as the amalgamated face of the Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Bolton, Abrams, et. al. Regime; And; Whereas the actions of this Regime as demonstrated through its conduct demonstrates a treasonous and monstrous lack of concern for the health, wealth and welfare of the US citizens, its peoples and others around the globe; And; Whereas individual members of the Regime's sworn oaths to uphold the US Constitution and the rule of law have been discarded and caused an increase in ill will by the people, their neighbors, bullied allies and irritated adversaries; And; Whereas this Regime, abetted by the US congress, federal courts and main stream media acting as tools of the ruling elites instead of the American people, has abdicated its duty to cause debate and declare whether to use US treasure for war; And; Whereas in recognition by the people of the United States that the ruling elites have deliberately hobbled and stricken provisions granted by the people to the US Constitution as the foundation for its of the rule of law; Be it therefore; Resolved that the people of the United States hereby request assistance from other nations and people of the world that members of the US regime and their legislative and judicial cohorts who have approved funding for and advocated for war and who have proposed bodily harm to leaders of other sovereign nations and used rogue law against the people as a basis to establish an illegal form of US government be detained and quarantined until such time that a US Constitutional government may be reformed by the people; And; Be it further resolved that the US military cease all hostilities and stand down on behalf of the American people until such time as a more perfect union shall come to be.

 

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

shad williams

Has anyone noticed how the former traitorist regime members hide out in the US once they leave office? The oddity of this situation is that they are actually more treasonous than seditionist should be more eagerly detained by the people of the US rather than have to depend on people outside the US to detain them because of sedition. The elites have created a perverted form of the US government that no longer follows US Constitution. The government is therefore illegitimate in all of its worst manifestations through a never ending authorization for the use of military force without the debate and approval required by the US Constitution and the imposition of surveillance and infestation of the military apparatus against the people of US and the world by the US security state. I think we have had enough of this sh*t.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:58:57 PM

Lance Ciepiela

9/11 VERDICT: Mainstream Media guilty of the biggest coverup in US history - every major organ of the mainstream media has quite willingly participated in the coverup of the Crime of The Millennium. #evidence.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:44:45 PM

Leslie Johnson

Well said, Shad.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:44:57 PM

shad williams

The next time we hear some bullshit from "government", such as, unnamed officials disclosed, or, We are sorry, but we cannot disclose the facts about why we need regime change, or how we know who actually used chemical weapons, or bombed several funerals and a bus load of nearly 40 children or where Hezbollah is in south america, because it would give away our sources and means - we should just slap them up side the and snatch their ass right on into jail...figuratively that is...

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:26:25 PM

Devil's Advocate

Never mind "figuratively". Just do it. :)

On a different note, how come you can type "bullshit" and have it show up that way? When I try it I get "the asterisk". (Of course, watch it not happen here.... and it didn't! Go figure!)

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:41:48 PM

shad williams

The Fatherland thugs are trying to chill, you dig?

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:40:02 AM

Devil's Advocate

:)

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:29:33 AM

shad williams

The people of the United States need some help in meddling in their own affairs.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:28:42 PM

John Rachel

Regime change in Washington DC!

Let's invite the Venezuelan military to assist us in installing a democracy here.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:41:30 PM

John Rachel

I think to move the regime change forward, Shad, based on the clearly stated will of us here at OpEdNews, tomorrow you should declare yourself the Interim President of the United States. You can then make arrangements with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino for disposition of their troops in the nation's capital. His Twitter handle is @VPadrinoLopez.


Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:29:25 PM

Devil's Advocate

While I wouldn't object to Shad holding Office, I think we could accomplish so much more here...

Why not declare Julian Assange as the "recognized" President, then "recognize" Chelsea Manning as V.P., and continue on with Edward Snowden as Director of Intelligence?

That way, you get 3 honest people out of "purgatory", and a chance to wipe much of the slate clean!

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:03:26 AM

shad williams

You know the squiddy bastards are jamming all of our channels.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:43:36 AM

Eddy Schmid

Shad, whilst I agree with almost everything you say, I disagree with this little post most vehminently. The people of the U.S. are in this position because they have closed their eyes and ears to everything their successive Governments have done, and are still doing today. They have ignored the passing of legislation introduced that effects everyone of them, and slices away their freedoms a slice at a time. On many occassions, these same people have even cheered for their representatives to pass such legislation despite the threat to their freedoms.

To now call on outsiders who are not Americans, to somehow come riding on a white charger, (or black) to pull their testicles out of the fire, that they themselves have helped build, is IMHO totally out of order. The citizens of America allowed and even abetted this situation to arise, and it's up to those very same citizens to rise and rectify the situation otherwise they simply do not deserve to have what they are pinning for.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:57:37 PM

shad williams

Took me a while to find the archived article.

Eddy, sadly I agree with you. I recall that Leslie, The OEN supporter and cheerleader for the cause of freedom, dignity, equality, mercy, encouragement and all the good stuff many of us believe - suggested running away. I have more than a couple of other respected authors here who seem to be resigned and in a sense bound to wait as the ugly end washes over all of us. Wash over us it shall if we don't lift a finger. Your sentiments coincide with what I heard Chris Hedges say about the radical leftist, Eugene Debs, paraphrasing Debs words, "...the American people could have almost anything they want...but it seems that they don't want very much." I consider myself a new American patriot, not like those punk ass liars and murderers running the country right now. And if Americans don't yet have coherent visions about what to do about our present circumstances, that is okay, because we are becoming more aware each day.

Unlike the Justice Scalia who died mysteriously and quietly but with just the right amount of time to exceed the vigilance of the American controlled attention span and who thought that the rest of the world had nothing to offer to inform the US conduct of jurisprudence, even the smuck Benjamin Franklin reached out to Europe for financial and other assistance.

Since most of us cannot flit around the planet like the murderous elites, it is prudent to ask for assistance from the rest of the world to help us take out these mofos. You see, these mofos think that they are the ones who are going to do the intimidating. I am suggesting that they have that idea backwards. I fully expect that it will be us, right here in the US, planting a foot, maybe both feet simultaneously sideways up the mofo'ng elites ass. Intimidation indeed. Like you, I don't care about any of their edifices. They corruptly prop up their reality for the rest of us. It is time we separate and bannish their reality straight to hell where it belongs.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 8:18:33 PM

Lois Gagnon

This is awesome Shad. I just shared it to the Become Ungovernable site. Our friend Brenda is a member too. Check it out.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:55:44 PM

shad williams

I hope others do variations on different themes. You know that there are a lot more whereas reasons leading to resolutions to take down this corrupt regime.

Thanks for helping to finally reach out to BecomeUngovernable! The attitude is right.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 5:05:47 AM

David Pear

Shad, or should I say "Mr. President" have you sworn yourself in yet?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:22:11 PM

shad williams

I am now corrupt - It appears that I may have subjects.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:45:20 AM

shad williams

The answer is Nyet.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 8:22:58 PM

