The American Nuclear Society Covers-up Nuclear Power Plant Explosions

By making false claims, the ANS endorses and covers up explosions at nuclear power plants. The editors of the ANS Nuclear News made false statements to enforce this cover up, and the President of the ANS endorsed this cover-up by quoting those false claims. This week, the ANS refused to even allow public discussion of this important nuclear safety information at the annual ANS technical conference.

A Fight With The ANS

I have been in a long-standing fight with the ANS, where I repeatedly requested that the ANS reprint any one of this series of Op Ed News articles. The ANS refused to publish any nuclear safety research findings. The editors of ANS Nuclear News made false technical claims in their responses. The ANS also claimed that my work is invalid, since there are no other publications to support my research. My response to this claim was that there are no other researchers yet, since I invented the new theory. According to their claim, new research cannot be published at all since it is not already published. Doesn't such a claim seem ridiculous?

In short, the ANS did not provide a single, technically correct, rebuttal to this new theory. The ANS just does not like the facts that the nuclear industry is operating unsafely.

I have accused, and still accuse, the nuclear industry of covering up explosions in nuclear power plants. Such explosions endanger lives and the environment. Nuclear regulators and the ANS thwart nuclear power plant explosion safety ("Nuclear Threats - Part 5 - An Incoming Nuclear Plant Explosion Disaster- Zaporizhzhia Near Missed This Next Disaster", "The U.S. NRC Still Fails to Protect Us Against Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Like Fukushima").

Explosions can be prevented, yet those who influence nuclear industry safety fail to act ("You Can Stop an Explosive Nuclear Disaster: A Message to Nuclear Power Reactor Operators").

A Continuing Fight With The ANS

The following email was sent to the American Nuclear Society (ANS).

'The American Nuclear Society Covers-up Nuclear Power Plant Explosions: The ANS refusal to publish "A Fight for Reactor Safety -- Nuclear Power Plant Explosions" furthers ANS censorship of important nuclear reactor safety explosion information. Short of making false statements, all review comments were completely addressed. I refuse to make false statements. The safety concern, or fight, is that ANS censors nuclear safety information from the public. The intent of this paper was to publicly discuss this safety concern at the ANS Annual meeting. This research works to stop small ongoing nuclear power plant explosions, and to stop the next large-scale nuclear power plant explosion. Once again, the ANS censors important nuclear safety information. A final copy of this paper [follows].'

A FIGHT FOR REACTOR SAFETY - NUCLEAR POWER PLANT EXPLOSIONS



ABSTRACT

Years of research are winding down, and more than 40 publications focused on the causes and effects of nuclear power plant hydrogen explosions [.leishearengineeringllc.com/publications.html] . A review of this research is presented here with the aim of reaching nuclear power plant engineers and operators. Such communications are presumed to improve future nuclear power plant safety.

There are different hydrogen explosion mechanisms that occur in nuclear reactor systems. Each hydrogen explosion type is related to the autoignition of hydrogen-oxygen mixtures.

HYDROGEN-OXYGEN AUTOIGNITION

When mixtures of hydrogen and oxygen are heated, these gases automatically detonate, or autoignite, into violent explosions (Leishear [1-3]). Nitrogen inhibits such hydrogen explosions in some cases, but nitrogen has a negligible effect as temperatures increase (Figure 1).





Fig. 2. Thermolytic generation of hydrogen and oxygen (Adapted from Ohta [4], reprinted by permission of UNESCO-Encyclopedia of Life Support Systems, EOLSS).

Fig. 3. Fukushima nuclear power plant explosions (Leishear [5]).

