 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech   

The American Nuclear Society Covers-up Nuclear Power Plant Explosions

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

By making false claims, the ANS endorses and covers up explosions at nuclear power plants. The editors of the ANS Nuclear News made false statements to enforce this cover up, and the President of the ANS endorsed this cover-up by quoting those false claims. This week, the ANS refused to even allow public discussion of this important nuclear safety information at the annual ANS technical conference.

A Fight With The ANS

I have been in a long-standing fight with the ANS, where I repeatedly requested that the ANS reprint any one of this series of Op Ed News articles. The ANS refused to publish any nuclear safety research findings. The editors of ANS Nuclear News made false technical claims in their responses. The ANS also claimed that my work is invalid, since there are no other publications to support my research. My response to this claim was that there are no other researchers yet, since I invented the new theory. According to their claim, new research cannot be published at all since it is not already published. Doesn't such a claim seem ridiculous?

In short, the ANS did not provide a single, technically correct, rebuttal to this new theory. The ANS just does not like the facts that the nuclear industry is operating unsafely.

I have accused, and still accuse, the nuclear industry of covering up explosions in nuclear power plants. Such explosions endanger lives and the environment. Nuclear regulators and the ANS thwart nuclear power plant explosion safety ("Nuclear Threats - Part 5 - An Incoming Nuclear Plant Explosion Disaster- Zaporizhzhia Near Missed This Next Disaster", "The U.S. NRC Still Fails to Protect Us Against Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Like Fukushima").

Explosions can be prevented, yet those who influence nuclear industry safety fail to act ("You Can Stop an Explosive Nuclear Disaster: A Message to Nuclear Power Reactor Operators").

A Continuing Fight With The ANS

The following email was sent to the American Nuclear Society (ANS).

'The American Nuclear Society Covers-up Nuclear Power Plant Explosions: The ANS refusal to publish "A Fight for Reactor Safety -- Nuclear Power Plant Explosions" furthers ANS censorship of important nuclear reactor safety explosion information. Short of making false statements, all review comments were completely addressed. I refuse to make false statements. The safety concern, or fight, is that ANS censors nuclear safety information from the public. The intent of this paper was to publicly discuss this safety concern at the ANS Annual meeting. This research works to stop small ongoing nuclear power plant explosions, and to stop the next large-scale nuclear power plant explosion. Once again, the ANS censors important nuclear safety information. A final copy of this paper [follows].'

This article capsulizes published research to date, and further discusses the ANS cover-up of nuclear power plant explosions - present and future.

A FIGHT FOR REACTOR SAFETY - NUCLEAR POWER PLANT EXPLOSIONS

ABSTRACT

Years of research are winding down, and more than 40 publications focused on the causes and effects of nuclear power plant hydrogen explosions [.leishearengineeringllc.com/publications.html] . A review of this research is presented here with the aim of reaching nuclear power plant engineers and operators. Such communications are presumed to improve future nuclear power plant safety.
There are different hydrogen explosion mechanisms that occur in nuclear reactor systems. Each hydrogen explosion type is related to the autoignition of hydrogen-oxygen mixtures.

HYDROGEN-OXYGEN AUTOIGNITION

When mixtures of hydrogen and oxygen are heated, these gases automatically detonate, or autoignite, into violent explosions (Leishear [1-3]). Nitrogen inhibits such hydrogen explosions in some cases, but nitrogen has a negligible effect as temperatures increase (Figure 1).

Fig. 1. Autoignition of stoichiometric hydrogen and oxygen (Leishear [3]).
Fig. 1. Autoignition of stoichiometric hydrogen and oxygen (Leishear [3]).
(Image by Leishear Engineering, LLC)   Details   DMCA

Fig. 2. Thermolytic generation of hydrogen and oxygen (Adapted from Ohta [4], reprinted by permission of UNESCO-Encyclopedia of Life Support Systems, EOLSS).
Fig. 2. Thermolytic generation of hydrogen and oxygen (Adapted from Ohta [4], reprinted by permission of UNESCO-Encyclopedia of Life Support Systems, EOLSS).
(Image by EOLLS)   Details   DMCA

Fig. 3. Fukushima nuclear power plant explosions (Leishear [5]).
Fig. 3. Fukushima nuclear power plant explosions (Leishear [5]).
(Image by US government)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, AMPP Certified Protective Coatings Inspector, Structural steel worker, Welder, Carpenter, and Journeyman (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CDC Should Stop Drinking-Water Dangers - Stop E. Coli and Listeria Disease Outbreaks and Lead and Copper Poisonings!

What Really Happened at the Piper Alpha Oil-Rig Explosions - New Findings - Stop Killing Oil-Rig Workers

Nuclear Power Plant Explosions and Damages During Routine Operations

Ringhals 4 and the Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Prediction

Would The Detonation Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons (Atomic Bombs) Against People Equal Mass Murder And War Crimes?

The U.S. Cannot Adequately Protect Us From a Nuclear Attack by North Korea

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend