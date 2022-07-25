The U.S. NRC Still Fails to Protect Us Against Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Like Fukushima

The U.S. NRC continues to endanger our lives. In a series of OpEds, I make serious fact-based accusations against the U.S. NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) with respect to the NRC lack of guardianship for nuclear power plant safety.

I accuse the NRC of dishonesty during a cover-up of 1979 Three Mile Island (TMI) explosions. I accuse the NRC of deceit for their continuing cover-up of the TMI explosions. I accuse the NRC of negligence for misguiding nuclear power explosions research since the TMI explosions. I accuse the NRC of this cover-up that thwarted any new discoveries that would have prevented Fukushima. I accuse the NRC of the Fukushima explosions, since their cover-up misled the entire nuclear industry since 1979. I accuse the NRC of the still-in-place, mass evacuation due to radioactive fallout from the Fukushima explosions. I accuse the NRC for the deaths of the elderly during Fukushima evacuations. I accuse the NRC of malfeasance that will cause the next, impending nuclear power plant disaster.

In parallel, I accuse the mainstream Press of censorship since they refuse to publish OpEds or Letters to the Editors that describe this massive explosion cover-up. I accuse the NRC and the Press of indifference to our lives as they permit the next nuclear disaster to arrive.

Previously, numerous newspapers and magazines refused to publish any part of this research that details the extent of explosion dangers at nuclear power plants. Proven in engineering journals, this research documents the causes and effects of nuclear power plant explosions. Such explosions detonated to varying degrees during 11 meltdowns since the first power plant explosion in 1959, when an operator was impaled into a ceiling by an exploding reactor. On the way to large-scale nuclear disasters, smaller explosions detonated in nuclear power plants, and small explosions are still happening today. Then, the explosion disasters started coming: Three Mile Island, Fukushima. This NRC TMI cover-up thwarted science for decades, but over the past six years, I have proven that preventable explosions detonate during nuclear disasters.

During this voluntary research, I also mathematically proved that the next meltdown is expected to bear down on us before 2039, where there is a possibility of a Fukushima type explosion, which spreads radioactive dust around the globe. That is, I predicted that the average time to the next meltdown will be the year 2039, where nuclear fuel melts during a loss of coolant accident, i.e., the fuel is so radioactive that it melts by itself if water is not continually added for cooling. At that time, there will be a chemical hydrogen explosion for sure.

Basically, the probability of explosions shooting a radioactive dust cloud into the air following the predicted meltdown is the same as flipping a coin. Heads, we get a Fukushima type explosion as buildings explode. Tails, we get a Three Mile Island type explosion, or smaller explosion, when explosions are contained inside the nuclear reactor buildings. The difference depends on how long the nuclear plant operators take to get the meltdown under control. In short, a meltdown is coming, and a hydrogen explosion is possible.

I continue to write to the Press to reach as many people as possible to stop the next nuclear power plant explosion. The NRC and the U.S. Department of Energy refuse to act. Together we can stop the next nuclear power plant explosion!