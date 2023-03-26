Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Keep on Coming - The Monticello Nuclear Plant Joins the List of Exploding Nuclear Plants

A nuclear power plant explosion cover-up is in process once again. An explosion damaged the Minnesota, Monticello nuclear reactor cooling water system, and no investigation of explosions will take place. In fact, this explosion ignited in November, the US NRC has not acknowledged the blast, and the NRC did not even tell us about this major nuclear reactor system leak until four months after an explosion and resultant leak.

Although Monticello is the latest nuclear power plant to experience an explosion, we do not know how many small explosions ignited in different power plants, since this explosion cover-up pervades the entire nuclear power industry for decades. However, we do know that major explosions date back to 1964, which was 10 years after the startup of the first nuclear power plant ("Nuclear Power Plants Are Not So Safe: Fluid Transients / Water Hammers, Autoignition, Explosions, Accident Predictions and Ethics", click here).

The NRC Explosion Cover-up of the Moment

A leak of radioactively contaminated water was undisclosed by state and federal regulators until this month when a second leak at the same location occurred.

Although the 'leak of water containing tritium, [radioactive hydrogen, was disclosed] to state and federal authorities in late November [2022], the spill had not been made public before (March 16, 2023). State officials said they waited to get more information before going public with it' ("400,000 Gallons [1.5 million liters] of Radioactive Water Leaked From a Nuclear Plant in Minnesota", click here). For this second leak, 'hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered this week from a temporary fix' '38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis' near the Mississippi River "Radioactive Water Leaks at Minn. Nuclear Plant for 2nd Time", click here.).

In itself, this undisclosed information constitutes a cover-up of nuclear safety information, where tritiated water was found in underground water sources. The amount of leaked water equaled about two thirds of the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool (50 meters by 25 meters by 2 meters = 164 feet by 82 feet by 6.7 feet = 2,500 cubic meters = 660,430 gallons).

NRC Explosion Cover-ups Since 1979

More importantly, this hidden information endorses a decades-long cover-up of nuclear power plant explosions (Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety). I have discussed this issue in detail in 15 peer-reviewed engineering publications and 29 supporting Op Eds and other publications (How Many Nuclear Power Plant Hydrogen Explosions are Enough? Penly 1 In France Is Now On The Explosions List, click here; Nuclear Power Plant Explosions and Damages During Routine Operations). We can stop explosions.

The NRC and the nuclear industry refuse to stop nuclear power plant explosions, and in exchange for this NRC silence and cover-up, more than 440 nuclear power plants around the globe appear to be far safer than these plants actually are. We can stop explosions (.leishearengineeringllc.com/).

Not only are there routine small explosions like this explosion in Minnesota, there is an imminent large-scale explosion similar to Three Mile Island or Fukushima expected before 2039 (Nuclear Threats - Part 5 - An Incoming Nuclear Plant Explosion Disaster- Zaporizhzhia Near Missed This Next Disaster). We should stop explosions.



A German nuclear power plant explosion in a six-inch steel pipe.

A Fight with the US NRC Since 2011 to Stop Nuclear Plant Explosions

My correspondence and fight with the NRC about this nuclear power plant explosion concerns started in 2011. In a 2015 formal response to these nuclear power plant explosion concerns, the US NRC wrote that:

In summary, the [US NRC] staff evaluated [my safety concerns] and determined that existing requirements for hydrogen control and mitigation in the containments of nuclear power plants are sufficient to ensure that the concentration of combustible gases in any part of the containment is below a level that supports combustion or detonation that could cause loss of containment integrity in realistic scenarios. Specifically, the NRC established requirements in Title 10 of the Code of Federal Regulations (10 CFR) Section 50.44, "Combustible Gas Control for Nuclear Power Reactors", for licensees to analyze their plants for this phenomena and ensure that their plants can prevent and mitigate the consequence of hydrogen production. The analyses ensure that ignition sources, regardless of their cause, would not result in unacceptable consequences. Therefore, a postulated ignition source of water hammer in the RCS [reactor coolant water system] is bounded by these plant analyses... In addition, the industry and the NRC staff have implemented the appropriate actions to minimize the accumulation of gas in the RCS during normal operations, which would reduce the risk of auto-ignition during accident conditions.

As stated in my numerous publications and comprehensive research, I vehemently disagree with the NRC false claims about nuclear power plant explosion safety. In fact, whenever the NRC sends rebuttal information aimed against my research, the NRC provides further proof of my research conclusions, where my research is dedicated to stop nuclear power plant explosions.

Since their 2015 response from the Chairman of the NRC, the US NRC has refused to respond to more than 20 email communications with respect to nuclear power plant safety, nuclear power plant explosions, and new nuclear power plant explosion findings. As a matter of fact, the NRC has recently revised government records about this explosion concern on the NRC website, and this explosion issue can no longer be searched by my name and the subject of nuclear plant explosions. However, the record is still available if one knows the document number (.nrc.gov/docs/ML1519/ML15191A397.pdf). This NRC nuclear industry explosion cover-up is becoming more active as time goes on.

Nuclear Power Plant Explosions Can Be Stopped

The information that I have presented to the NRC conclusively proves that small nuclear power plant explosions are ongoing, and conclusively proves that there is a risk of an imminent Fukushima-type explosion disaster (The U.S. Government Murders Us Through Indifference and Deceit - Cover-ups Throughout U.S. Industries). Although there are significant explosion dangers in all operating nuclear plants, we can stop all nuclear power plant explosions. The technology to stop nuclear plant explosions is here - today.