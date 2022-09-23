 
 
Stop A Potential Radioactive Europe and Russia - A Letter To Energoatom, The Ukraine Nuclear Power Company

Following missile attacks near another Ukraine nuclear power plant, the Ukraine Nuclear Scare is rekindled, actions to stop a potential radioactive disaster are again discarded by authorities, and I still work to stop the next - preventable - nuclear power plant explosions.

New military attacks reportedly struck near a second Ukraine nuclear power plant as shown in Figure 1 ("Russia 'endangers the whole world' with strike on nuclear power plant in Ukraine", Click Here , "Russian missile nearly hit nuclear power plant, Ukraine says", click here). Prior to the recent military actions, the IAEA ignored steps to stop potential radioactive explosions at Zaporizhzhia, where an end to the first military attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants was endorsed ("The Ukraine Nuclear Scare - The IAEA endangered Europe and Russia", click here). Even more attacks have been executed against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where radioactive explosion dangers are uncertain, yet reasonably expected, in this totally new risk situation (Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant suffers loss of power after Russian shelling, click here).

Consequently, I communicated directly with the Operator of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Figure 1: Explosion Near a Southern Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant
(Image by Energoatom State Company)   Details   DMCA

A Letter to Energoatom - The Ukraine Nuclear Power Station Operator

"Radioactive Explosions Can Be Stopped Following a Reactor Meltdown

Dear Sirs (9/19/2022);

In response to a possible loss of coolant accident and meltdown during military actions, radioactive explosions can be stopped. I have [dedicated] much of the past six years [to] studying nuclear power plant meltdowns and explosions, and I have published a series of peer-reviewed journal papers and recent editorials to stop such explosions.

Specifically, I published a list of steps to control runaway explosions following meltdowns, and appropriate safety steps are concisely listed in an Op Ed : "You can stop an explosive nuclear disaster: A message to nuclear power operators" (Click Here). Respectfully, please consider these recommendations to stop the potential explosions and [stop] the potential radioactive contamination of Europe and Russia, which can follow in the wake of a loss of coolant meltdown".

Figure 2: One Estimate for Radiation Exposures in Europe, Following Explosions at Zaporizhzhia Ukraine
(Image by Ukraine government)   Details   DMCA

A Choice - Uncontrolled Radiation or Not

The choice belongs to Energoatom and Ukraine at present - prepare for a radioactive-free-Europe, and a radioactive-free-Russia, or not. A Ukraine nuclear disaster can be stopped, regardless of military strikes on nuclear reactors. Energoatom chose to not respond to the above letter, and I keep banging on the doors of the nuclear industry to stop radioactive nuclear power plant explosions.

Indifference to a Nuclear Disaster

The primary concentration of radioactive contamination would be expected near a reactor building, damaged by radioactive explosions - similar to Fukushima. The risks and extent of possible plant damages and radioactive contamination related to military attacks are unknown, since we are entering new technology ("Potential Explosions at Ukraine Nuclear Reactors Can Be Stopped", click here).

By comparison, the magnitude of cesium radiation at Fukushima was only 25% less than the radiation levels at Chernobyl ("A Nuclear Disaster in Europe Can Be Stopped!", Click Here). Zaporizhzhia, Southern Ukraine, and Chernobyl nuclear plants are within 170 miles of each other, and a radiation spread across Europe can thus be similar (Figure 2). The deposition of airborne radioactive contamination depends on winds and rains, where Chernobyl radioactively contaminated cattle in Ireland, and rendered land near Chernobyl uninhabitable for years.

We just do not know what will happen if coolant is lost to an attacked Ukraine reactor, and hydrogen explodes inside reactor systems. However, explosion risks have been acknowledged by the IAEA, myself, and others. The risks are too high to simply neglect possible explosions, and hope for the best if military attacks continue on nuclear reactors.

A Letter to Some Eastern European Countries

To confront a lack of action to stop potential radioactive power plant explosions, I contacted some of the countries who can be affected. Contacted countries included: Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia (Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant, click here). Along with the letter above to Energoatom and Figure 2, I sent the following letter.

"Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Dangers

Dear Sirs (9/22/2022);

Ukraine is unnecessarily risking radioactive contamination of your countries, and other countries. I have provided Ukraine the means to stop radioactive explosions of nuclear power plants, and the Ukraine nuclear power company refuses to respond. That is, Ukraine ignores steps to stop the radioactive explosions of their plants if cooling systems are damaged by artillery. Such a decision is fundamentally flawed. A radioactive disaster in Ukraine can be stopped, even under military attacks".

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, AMPP Certified Protective Coatings Inspector
 

Tell A Friend