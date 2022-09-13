 
 
The Ukraine Nuclear Scare - The IAEA Endangered Europe and Russia

On the war front of nuclear disaster, the IAEA refused to consider legitimate methods to prevent a potential explosive nuclear disaster, and the IAEA risked lives, homes, businesses, lands, and waterways to potential Ukraine radioactive explosions.

At the Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, lives were at stake, and the possibility of a radioactive dust cloud spreading across Europe and Russia was at hand. By default, the IAEA, who represents the United Nations, then decisively chose to permit loss of life, permit the radioactive contamination of many countries, and permit the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

Figure 1: Since Three Mile Island explosions were similar to the shown Fukushima explosions, Fukushima explosions were preventable, were it not for the U.S. cover-up of TMI explosions (Water Hammers Exploded the Nuclear Power Plants at Fukushima Daiichi,
(Image by U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission)   Details   DMCA

A Lack of IAEA Action Could Have Been Disastrous

President Roosevelt once referred to decision by indecision when he decided to proceed with D-Day in World War II - the President decided to proceed with the invasion of Europe to fight. The IAEA is responsible for a near-disaster through inaction, i.e., the IAEA acted through decision by indecision. Steps to stop a nuclear disaster were available, and the IAEA failed to act to implement those steps ("Will We Let a Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Explode?", click here).

If cooling had been lost to a Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor, the reactor operators would not have known the steps needed to stop power-plant explosions, which could have blown radioactive clouds across Europe and Russia. Those operators would not have even known the series of explosions that would ignite in their plant, since nuclear regulators conceal such information from the public and the nuclear industry.

We still do not know how bad the nuclear disaster could have been, since all Zaporizhzhia reactors are now in shutdown mode to prevent such a disaster. However, the world shook when a major nuclear authority, the IAEA, finally acknowledged that a nuclear disaster was before us.

The IAEA Delayed Response to a Potential Nuclear Disaster

The IAEA appropriately moved to alert the world to the explosion dangers, even though they acted months after my first warning of the military dangers to nuclear plants ("Potential Explosions at Ukraine Nuclear Reactors Can Be Stopped", click here). However, the IAEA chose to accept the risks of radioactive explosions by refusing to implement recommendations that I provided to stop such explosions.

IAEA Irresponsibility to Ensure Safe Nuclear Reactor Operations in Ukraine

The details of this accusation are summarized in a series of OpEdNews articles. The most recent article provides the basis for this accusation, and also provides more detailed directions to nuclear-reactor operators to provide the steps to stop a nuclear power-plant explosion ("You Can Stop an Explosive Nuclear Disaster: A Message to Nuclear Power Reactor Operators").

The continuing resistance of the IAEA and other nuclear authorities to technology concludes that actions may never be taken, or may take a very long time, to stop the next nuclear power-plant explosions. Nuclear power-plant reactor operators may be the only last defense to save lives, the next time that we are faced with a nuclear plant explosion disaster.

Of significance, the IAEA refused to answer years of emails, which provided essential safety information. Such information was essential to the prevention of potential radioactive explosion ignitions, during Ukraine military actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants.

Nuclear Industry Irresponsibility for Nuclear Plant Explosion Prevention

Over the past 12 years, I have sent nearly every publication that I have written to the IAEA, the NRC, the DOE, and the NEA. More recently, copies of OpEds were sent to the United Nations.

All of these organizations refuse to acknowledge the 43-year cover-up of explosion dangers to nuclear reactors (Figure 1). Nuclear authorities even refuse to consider preventive actions to stop nuclear power-plant explosions.

In short, these recent OpEds elucidated the dangers of nuclear power accidents, but the technology to prevent such explosions has been published over the past 11 years. Those who are in positions to stop radioactive explosions ignore all technology to stop nuclear plant explosions.

The NRC Lies That Backgrounded IAEA Radioactive Explosion Risks in Europe and Russia

The U.S. government lied to us, and everyone else falls in line behind their lies ("Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety", click here). Together, the nuclear community unnecessarily risks our lives to radioactive explosion disasters.

To perpetuate this cover-up, the IAEA was even willing to risk nuclear power-plant explosions in Ukraine. We can stop nuclear power plant explosions!
