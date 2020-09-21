Thank You, Ruth Bader Ginsberg

I'm so grateful for Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and all she did for us. My heart hurts thinking of her brave and painful attempt to stay alive until after the election...the fate of a country should never depend on just one woman.

When I was a young married gal, a wife could not get a checking or savings account or a credit card in her own name without her husband's permission BECAUSE WE WERE STILL CONSIDERED HIS PROPERTY! Can you believe it?? RBG changed that, and I'm grateful. for that and so much more. You can't spell TRUTH without RUTH!

This cut paper portrait is 8.5" x 11". It's my first foray into this medium, and it is lots harder than painting a portrait in oils or acrylics! But it sure was healing for me to spend the weekend on it.

Maybe I'll call it "Notorious"...or maybe "I Dissent" (this is her dissent collar.)

And now we are Ruth-less... and maybe that's a message for us to stay focused and on target, and not get distracted.

Yet, while working on this portrait of her, I felt her energy. She has not abandoned us, and I expect she is quite possibly able to be more effective from her current location. In fact, I'm counting on it!