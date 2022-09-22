WOC Taking 45 Down: NY's AOC and Letitia James Getting the Job Done



Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and NY's Atty Gen. Letitia James

(Image by Public domain) Details DMCA



Here's a video reminder of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' concise questioning of Michael Cohen in 2019... she was well prepared, focused and intense. She masterfully made suggestions for further action by presenting them as questions. Her four minutes may have been the fountainhead of TFG's downfall.

AOC's skillful questioning seems to have born belated fruit today when New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been conducting a civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's company, announced a major lawsuit of Trump, three of his adult children and his company over widespread fraud claims, according to CNBC.

James asserted that Trump's company used deceptive schemes to overstate the value of 23 properties and other assets, including his penthouse on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and his posh Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.