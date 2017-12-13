- Advertisement -



File:Flag of Alabama.svg - Wikimedia Commons500 Ã-- 333 - 4k - png

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



Alabama

Written by Julia S. Tutwiler

Composed by Edna Gockel Gussen

- Advertisement -

Alabama, Alabama, We will aye be true to thee,

From thy Southern shores where groweth,

By the sea thy orange tree.

To thy Northern vale where floweth,

Deep blue the Tennessee,

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

Broad thy stream whose name thou bearest;

Grand thy Bigbee rolls along;

Fair thy Coosa-Tallapoosa

Bold thy Warrior, dark and strong,

Goodlier than the land that Moses

Climbed lone Nebo's Mount to see,

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

- Advertisement -

From thy prairies broad and fertile,

Where thy snow-white cotton shines,

To the hills where coal and iron

Hide in thy exausted mines,

Strong -armed miners -sturdy farmers;

Loyal hearts what'er we be,

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

From thy quarries where the marble

White as that of Paros gleams

Waiting till thy sculptor'ss chisel,

Wake to life thy poet's dreams;

Fear not only wealth of nature,

Wealth of mind has no fee,

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

Where the perfumed south-wind whispers,

Thy magnolia groves among,

Softer than a mother's kisses,

Sweeter than a mother's song,

Where the golden jasmine trailing,

Woos the treasure-laden bee,

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

- Advertisement -

Brave and pure thy men and women,

Better this than corn and wine

Make us worthy, God in Heaven

Of this goodly land of Thine.

Hearts as open as thy doorways.

Liberal hands and spirits free.

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!

Little, little can I give thee,

Alabama, mother mine.

But that little - hand, brain, spirit.

All I have and am are thine.

Take, O take, the gift and giver.

Take and serve thyself with me.

Alabama, Alabama, we will aye be true to thee!