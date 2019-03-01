Rebuttal to Amnesty International's Reports Regarding Nicaragua (Quick Link)

- Advertisement -

For anyone who's been following the one-sided press reports based in part on the supposed human rights reports about Nicaragua these last 10 months, this detailed critique of the two reports issued by Amnesty International offers important correctives.

I had nothing to do with this helping to prepare this rebuttal to Amnesty International's reports, and frankly believe that the government is guilty of some repressive overreaction (as well as excessive authoritarianism in general).

However, I do understand politics in Nicaragua reasonably well, having published a book on the subject, and have followed recent events closely enough to have read all the so-called human rights reports issued by multiple NGOs. Every one is biased and methodologically flawed, yet the bulk of the world community is taking them at face value and enacting policies based on them. I too was especially incensed by Amnesty International's reports, which are so bad that I can no longer trust that organization, so really welcome this point-for-point critique of those reports.