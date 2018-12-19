 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Texas Elementary School Pathologist Refused to Sign a Pro-Israel Oath, Mandatory in Many States -- so She Lost Her Job

By Glenn Greenwald

From youtube.com: Texas Speech Pathologist Who Lost School Job for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel, Anti-BDS Oath. {MID-336290}
Texas Speech Pathologist Who Lost School Job for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel, Anti-BDS Oath.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A CHILDREN'S SPEECH PATHOLOGIST who has worked for the last nine years with developmentally disabled, autistic, and speech-impaired elementary school students in Austin, Texas, has been told that she can no longer work with the public school district, after she refused to sign an oath vowing that she "does not" and "will not" engage in a boycott of Israel or "otherwise tak[e] any action that is intended to inflict economic harm" on that foreign nation. A lawsuit on her behalf was filed early Monday morning in a federal court in the Western District of Texas, alleging a violation of her First Amendment right of free speech.

The child language specialist, Bahia Amawi, is a U.S. citizen who received a master's degree in speech pathology in 1999 and, since then, has specialized in evaluations for young children with language difficulties (see video below). Amawi was born in Austria and has lived in the U.S. for the last 30 years, fluently speaks three languages (English, German, and Arabic), and has four U.S.-born American children of her own.

Amawi began working in 2009 on a contract basis with the Pflugerville Independent School District, which includes Austin, to provide assessments and support for school children from the county's growing Arabic-speaking immigrant community. The children with whom she has worked span the ages of 3 to 11. Ever since her work for the school district began in 2009, her contract was renewed each year with no controversy or problem.

But this year, all of that changed. On August 13, the school district once again offered to extend her contract for another year by sending her essentially the same contract and set of certifications she has received and signed at the end of each year since 2009.

She was prepared to sign her contract renewal until she noticed one new, and extremely significant, addition: a certification she was required to sign pledging that she "does not currently boycott Israel," that she "will not boycott Israel during the term of the contract," and that she shall refrain from any action "that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with Israel, or with a person or entity doing business in Israeli or in an Israel-controlled territory."

The language of the affirmation Amawi was told she must sign reads like Orwellian -- or McCarthyite -- self-parody, the classic political loyalty oath that every American should instinctively shudder upon reading:


Texas affirmation
(Image by Texas School)   Permission   Details   DMCA
That language would bar Amawi not only from refraining from buying goods from companies located within Israel, but also from any Israeli companies operating in the occupied West Bank ("an Israeli-controlled territory"). The oath given to Amawi would also likely prohibit her even from advocating such a boycott given that such speech could be seen as "intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with Israel."

Whatever one's own views are, boycotting Israel to stop its occupation is a global political movement modeled on the 1980s boycott aimed at South Africa that helped end that country's system of racial apartheid. It has become so mainstream that two newly elected members of the U.S. Congress explicitly support it, while boycotting Israeli companies in the occupied territories has long been advocated in mainstream venues by Jewish Zionist groups such as Peace Now and the Jewish-American Zionist writer Peter Beinart.

This required certification about Israel was the only one in the contract sent to Amawi that pertained to political opinions and activism. There were no similar clauses relating to children (such as a vow not to advocate for pedophiles or child abusers), nor were there any required political oaths that pertained to the country of which she is a citizen and where she lives and works: the United States.

In order to obtain contracts in Texas, then, a citizen is free to denounce and work against the United States, to advocate for causes that directly harm American children, and even to support a boycott of particular U.S. states, such as was done in 2017 to North Carolina in protest of its anti-LGBT law. In order to continue to work, Amawi would be perfectly free to engage in any political activism against her own country, participate in an economic boycott of any state or city within the U.S., or work against the policies of any other government in the world -- except Israel.

That's one extraordinary aspect of this story: The sole political affirmation Texans like Amawi are required to sign in order to work with the school district's children is one designed to protect not the United States or the children of Texas, but the economic interests of Israel. As Amawi put it to The Intercept: "It's baffling that they can throw this down our throats and decide to protect another country's economy versus protecting our constitutional rights."

Amawi concluded that she could not truthfully or in good faith sign the oath because, in conjunction with her family, she has made the household decision to refrain from purchasing goods from Israeli companies in support of the global boycott to end Israel's decadeslong occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

Amawi, as the mother of four young children and a professional speech pathologist, is not a leader of any political movements: She has simply made the consumer choice to support the boycott by avoiding the purchase of products from Israeli companies in Israel or the occupied West Bank. She also occasionally participates in peaceful activism in defense of Palestinian self-determination that includes advocacy of the global boycott to end the Israeli occupation.

Watch The Intercept's three-minute video of Amawi, as she tells her story, here:

Go to The Intercept to read the full article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)
What can we do to help her? She has a lawyer for a lawsuit, but if that fails, what next? move out of Texas, to start? Maybe the Anti-Defamation League can help her in a big way?



School pathologist loses her job for refusing to sign a pro-Israel oath Bahia Amawi, an American citizen of Palestinian descent, lost her job in a Texas school because she refused to sign a pro-Israel oath. She is now filing a lawsuit ...
Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:01:46 PM

George W.Reichel

(Member since Apr 1, 2013)
I guess that the Constitution really is a dead document.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:44:54 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
Beware that whom you cannot criticize.

Here is my 'uneducated' thinking:

Citizens United declared 'money is speech.'

Theoretically, the Bill of Rights #1 guarantees free speech (now includes money) to ALL.

Corporations (legally) use or deny money (speech) to lobby for and against candidates and issues in order to sway voters for/against, to suit their own interests.

Using the 'logic' of Citizens United, everyone has the right to spend or withhold dollars (speech) re: any products, companies, or countries, as desired. And the right to encourage others to do likewise.

I hope Ms. Amawi's attorneys consider Citizens United 'legal logic' in developing their arguments.

Aside: I bet that damn school doesn't require an oath not to molest children, or have a drink before class starts; but doggone, ya' just can't boycott Israeli corporations. That would harm the students.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 4:35:40 AM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)
America! Land of the FREE!

Wait, no.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 4:59:47 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
Shows to go ya just who runs America. And personally, with my eyes wide open now regarding WWII, I find it over the top reprehensible.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 5:16:41 PM

