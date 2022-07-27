 
 
Swimming with sharks

"There is no fire like passion, there is no shark like hatred, there is no snare like folly, there is no torrent like greed."

Siddharta Gautama

Swimming with sharks

Great white shark
Great white shark
(Image by Gussy (Luke) from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Clay with ether, begotten and bespoke

Life and death conjoined and yoked

Stairways ascending and descending

Airy light and dense darkness blending

Reality and golden dreams clash

Brace for the upset and smash.

**

High mountains, cavernous caves

Present fixtures; from cradle to grave

Vast teeming oceans, set stars

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria.
 

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Irene,

I perceive your skill growing, as you speak for the Earth, humanity, and the Biosphere. You walk the edge of light and dark, evoking within yourself the courage to live within the circle of yin and yang.

Christ has now appeared in many beings: Neem Karoli Baba, Ramana Mahrishi, Sri Ramakrishna, Bhagavan Nityananda, Ananda Maya Ma, Meister Ekhart, Siddhartha Gautama, Thich Nhat Hanh, and Ammachi . You can check out these beings for yourself. Many possess the awesome powers of the enlightened Christ. Like the ET's, they are no doubt doing what they can to save us from ourselves, while following the prime directive of noninterference with free will.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 10:56:07 AM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Thank you for your perception. I did not grow up with a dream or wish of becoming an activist for humanity and our planet. However, It is a role I find myself increasingly embracing.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 11:50:59 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Irene,

You are good at it!

It is your deepening/growing wisdom and compassion that is causing you to embrace your heartfelt viewpoint.

A hint from the Bhagavad Gita ("Song of God) - the main Hindu guidance tool: "Do what you do passionately [as you do!] without being attached to the results. Leave them to the Infinite."

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 4:07:51 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Irene,

You are good at it!

It is your deepening/growing wisdom and compassion that is causing you to embrace your heartfelt viewpoint.

A hint from the Bhagavad Gita ("Song of God) - the main Hindu guidance tool: "Do what you do passionately [as you do!] without being attached to the results. Leave them to the Infinite."

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 4:15:47 PM

