"There is no fire like passion, there is no shark like hatred, there is no snare like folly, there is no torrent like greed." Siddharta Gautama Swimming with sharks

Great white shark

High mountains, cavernous caves Present fixtures; from cradle to grave Vast teeming oceans, set stars

