"There is no fire like passion, there is no shark like hatred, there is no snare like folly, there is no torrent like greed."
Siddharta Gautama
Swimming with sharks
Great white shark
Great white shark (Image by Gussy (Luke) from flickr)
Clay with ether, begotten and bespoke
Life and death conjoined and yoked
Stairways ascending and descending
Airy light and dense darkness blending
Reality and golden dreams clash
Brace for the upset and smash.
**
High mountains, cavernous caves
Present fixtures; from cradle to grave
Vast teeming oceans, set stars
