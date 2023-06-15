"In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot"

Czeslaw Milosz

"Democracy is a slow process of stumbling to the right decision instead of going straight forward to the wrong one."

Anonymous

"Totalitarianism is never content to rule by external means, namely, through the state and a machinery of violence; thanks to its peculiar ideology and the role assigned to it in this apparatus of coercion, totalitarianism has discovered a means of dominating and terrorizing human beings from within."

Hannah Arendt



Sunflowers of Democracy

One citizen; one blest, sacred, hallowed vote

Winning contenders, aptly parlay, positions of gravitas, import, and note

Every decisive, ruling, and binding ballot box

Ensures, would-be dictators are bested and outfoxed

Allowing all sentient voices to be heard

Of the people, by the people, and for the people

