Strategist: GOP Civil War is over & Conservatives have lost. Two parties left, traitors & patriots



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



Democratic Strategist Cornell Belcher hits the nail on the head. The GOP civil war is over. The cancer of what's left is a clear and present danger.

See full episodes here.

The morning shows today were not very good. I still do not believe the news media has caught up with how serious the problems of the United States are. They continue, even as they are holding Republicans a bit more accountable, to attempt the false balance, the false equivalences. That is why I found the short snippet with Cornell Belcher the most important message out of all morning news programs today.

Cornell first pointed out that a party with 25% of the population and declining is not a party that can win in a democracy. He said if you are basing what you do on lies you are not a party of big ideas.

But then he said something very prescient.

"There is a bigger thing afoot here," Belcher said. "I don't often disagree with President Biden. But President Biden said there is a mini civil war in the Republican Party. Chuck, the civil war is over. And the Conservatives have lost. They have lost to tribalists who want to promote a big lie."

Belcher then pointed out that what the Republicans are promoting is intended to undermining Democracy. He then reminded us of an applicable statement by Ulysses Grant.

"There is something bigger at stake here than just partisanship," Belcher continued. "With all this talk about civil war, I think that Ulysses S. Grant at the start of the civil way said 'There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots.' I am afraid Chuck that we are increasingly coming back to that time."

And if we do not understand fundamentally what is occurring in America, we will lose it all.

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages:

is a political activist, political blogger,

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while ( more...

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)