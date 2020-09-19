 
 
Stephen F. Cohen, Historian of Russia, and a Voice for Sanity Gone

Farewell Stephen F. Cohen who died on September 18, 2020
Stephen F. Cohen, Historian of Russia, and a voice for sanity dies at 81 on September 18,2020

Selected videos republished from The Real News Network, where many more can be found.

###

May 6, 2019

Why I'm Pro-Detente with Russia, Stephen Cohen

I realized it wasn't the Soviet Union that was the great danger, it was the potential of nuclear war, and it's still the case today - says Stephen Cohen on Reality Asserts Itself with Paul Jay

###

February 9, 2017

Empire Files: US-Russia Relations in "Most Dangerous Moment"

Dr. Stephen Cohen tells host Abby Martin that the real alarming danger today is "a new, multi-front Cuban missile crisis."

###

July 24, 2018

Debunking the Dangerous Putin Panic, with Stephen F. Cohen

There is much to criticize the Russian president for, says Professor Stephen F. Cohen of Princeton and NYU, but many US political and media claims about Putin are false - and reckless

###

Go to The Real News Report for more interviews with Stephen F. Cohen.

 

The Real News Network (TRNN) is a non-profit, viewer-supported daily video-news and documentary service. We don't accept advertising, and we don't accept government or corporate funding.

Since 2007, we have produced more (more...)
 

David William Pear

Stephen F. Cohen and many other voices of sanity had become persona non grata definition by the mainstream media because he he refused to compromise his principles and honesty. The left abandoned him because he did not fit the anti-Trump narrative of why Hillary Clinton lost to a game show host, fraud and clown.

The real scandal was that Hillary Clinton and the DNC stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders. Her emails are the irrefutable evidence of the real election fraud.

The left is dead. It was starved to death begging from crumbs from the table of neoliberal Democrats. That is why Trump was elected in 2016, and will probably be elected again in 2020. Bernie or Bust is busted.

It is the same reason that the faux left has abandoned Julian Assange. Compromising ones principles always comes home to roost. All that one gets is bird poop.

Good bye Stephen. The mainstream media is already spitting on your grave.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:16:07 PM

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3957 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Damnation! This is a case of where the fault emphatically lies within the stars.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 6:17:01 AM

