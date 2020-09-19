Stephen F. Cohen, Historian of Russia, and a Voice for Sanity Gone

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
Farewell Stephen F. Cohen who died on September 18, 2020
Selected videos republished from The Real News Network, where many more can be found.
May 6, 2019
Why I'm Pro-Detente with Russia, Stephen Cohen
I realized it wasn't the Soviet Union that was the great danger, it was the potential of nuclear war, and it's still the case today - says Stephen Cohen on Reality Asserts Itself with Paul Jay
February 9, 2017
Empire Files: US-Russia Relations in "Most Dangerous Moment"
Dr. Stephen Cohen tells host Abby Martin that the real alarming danger today is "a new, multi-front Cuban missile crisis."
July 24, 2018
Debunking the Dangerous Putin Panic, with Stephen F. Cohen
There is much to criticize the Russian president for, says Professor Stephen F. Cohen of Princeton and NYU, but many US political and media claims about Putin are false - and reckless
