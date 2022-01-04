Sonnet: Don't Walk Away Rene



'Prometheus Trailer2 - Infection Spreads'

(Image by Pyrolytic Carbon) Details DMCA



Sonnet: I Did A Cartesian Product in Me Pants, When

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Don't walk away, Rene', I think it's time to talk.

I felt just yesterday, humanity is lost.

I looked on the empty faces of wheat, saw ghost;

heard a wild voice cry, "Mama, Tony stole my chalk,"

which was a problem, all that elegance rubbed out --

the cute little curlicues, manly dew-hickeys --

gone forever, scratched down the blackboard's face, ickies

rising in the butterfly belly of one's doubt.

And then, you, looking all cogito, ergoed up,

in sumo diapers belly-bouncing with the wits,

losing the battle, handing reason to the twits,

y'all gathered transubstanching, cups raised Last Sup.

Pre-cogito I presume, machine before man.

It's all written in the Singularity plan.