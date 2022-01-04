Sonnet: Don't Walk Away Rene

Sonnet: I Did A Cartesian Product in Me Pants, When
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Don't walk away, Rene', I think it's time to talk.
I felt just yesterday, humanity is lost.
I looked on the empty faces of wheat, saw ghost;
heard a wild voice cry, "Mama, Tony stole my chalk,"
which was a problem, all that elegance rubbed out --
the cute little curlicues, manly dew-hickeys --
gone forever, scratched down the blackboard's face, ickies
rising in the butterfly belly of one's doubt.
And then, you, looking all cogito, ergoed up,
in sumo diapers belly-bouncing with the wits,
losing the battle, handing reason to the twits,
y'all gathered transubstanching, cups raised Last Sup.
Pre-cogito I presume, machine before man.
It's all written in the Singularity plan.