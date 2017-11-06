- Advertisement -

One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The solar plexus chakra is the third chakra, and It is symbolized by a downward pointing triangle with ten petals. Its color is yellow, and is located between the navel and solar plexus. It is the center of self-worth, self-confidence and self-esteem.

The solar plexus chakra mandala may be used in meditation by focusing on the ability to make conscious choices and act on them. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I seek opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.



Solar Plexus Mandala

(Image by Ron Nilson)



