Solar Plexus Chakra Mandala

One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The solar plexus chakra is the third chakra, and It is symbolized by a downward pointing triangle with ten petals. Its color is yellow, and is located between the navel and solar plexus. It is the center of self-worth, self-confidence and self-esteem.

The solar plexus chakra mandala may be used in meditation by focusing on the ability to make conscious choices and act on them. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I seek opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.


Solar Plexus Mandala
Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, quasi-luddite, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth activist, animal rights advocate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called
 

Ron Nilson

A symbol of life itself, the mandala can be seen in a variety of objects - the atom, the Earth and the Sun. Infact, wherever there is a circle with a center, there is a mandala.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 6:21:50 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks, Ron, I love this series! ;-)

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 1:31:40 AM

Ron Nilson

My pleasure. Appreciate the appreciation! 4 to go.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:23:12 AM

