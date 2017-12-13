Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Crown Chakra Mandala

Crown Chakra Mandala
(Image by Ron Nilson)
One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The Crown Chakra is the seventh chakra, symbolized by the color white. Located at the top of the head, it is the Divinity center, associated with the mystical experience of oneness with the divine.

The Crown Chakra mandala may be used in meditation by focusing on releasing the need to know, and opening the self to experience the peace found in union with the divine. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I am one with divine energy and universal abundance.

 

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, quasi-luddite, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth activist, animal rights advocate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called
 

Series: "Chakra Mandalas"

Ron Nilson

(Member since Aug 21, 2011)


A symbol of life itself, the mandala can be seen in a variety of objects - the atom, the Earth and the Sun. Infact, wherever there is a circle with a center, there is a mandala.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 at 3:20:40 AM

Shawn Hamilton

(Member since Nov 6, 2015)


Looking at that one made my head vibrate slightly! Ha! Ha!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 at 6:08:10 AM

