

Crown Chakra Mandala

(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA



One in a series of stylized mandala designs representing the 7 chakras. The Crown Chakra is the seventh chakra, symbolized by the color white. Located at the top of the head, it is the Divinity center, associated with the mystical experience of oneness with the divine.

The Crown Chakra mandala may be used in meditation by focusing on releasing the need to know, and opening the self to experience the peace found in union with the divine. Since it has been infused with Reiki, universal spiritual energy can be drawn from the symbol during meditation - if the intention is set to do so. Affirmations can also be used, such as - I am one with divine energy and universal abundance.