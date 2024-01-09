Snoop Dogg, ghee and me!



Me ' when my mind and body are in sync, with a little help from ghee.

Stick with me here. I'm not sure where I'm going, but I hope it'll be worth the trip when we get there.

I typically start my day (assuming the stars are aligned and the usual very considerate dog-feeder has fed the dogs) by tackling a New York Times word game called Queen Bee. You get points based on how many words you can make from seven letters. It's one of several word games I play each day so that, among other things, I can continue to write columns that I hope readers find (a) informative, (b) provocative, (c ) entertaining or (d) all of the above. The people who know about keeping brains vital recommend such games. And I enjoy them.

So, this particular morning I advance to the point in the game where I am "amazing" but one point short of "Genius". I hate when that happens because it means all the obvious and most of the non-obvious words have been found, leaving words no one ever heard of and the odds of picking up a single point is slim.

Finally, after going away and coming back several times, I see it. The word that will give me one point: Ghee.

Yes! Genius once again and, gee, isn't it interesting that I got there on a word I didn't even know a few years ago.

For those who aren't familiar with the word, ghee is a form of highly-clarified butter that is traditionally used in Indian cooking. Like butter, ghee is typically made from cow's milk. It is made by melting regular butter, which separates into liquid fats and milk solids. The solids are removed, leaving a liquid with less lactose. Ghee is thus considered to be vegetarian because there is no animal product in it, but not vegan, because it is derived from animal product. (See, we're already learning something.)

Since I am neither vegan nor vegetarian, the technicalities don't bother me. I became acquainted with ghee several years ago by adopting a diet with less meat and more plants. A quick scan of the internet on its health benefits or risks quickly pointed out the problem of our unfettered information glut, with ghee being declared either good or bad for weight loss, digestion, cholesterol or the heart. There was even a report the FDA had banned it, which should be a surprise to the thousands of Indian restaurants in this country, as well as the USDA, which regulates ghee and other products derived from cows. Consult your doctor on this, please.

For me, ghee has been no issue and we only have it when we treat ourselves to a meal at a wonderful nearby vegetarian restaurant, The Red Dot, in Wurtsboro, NY, which is the entrance to the Catskills region if you're planning a trip.

If instead you're planning a trip to Paris this year, be aware that the Summer Olympics will be in town and by "in town" the Parisians mean it literally, with urban games at Le Place de la Concorde, beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower and Equestrians at the Palace of Versailles.

I know all this only because when I got my genius score on Queen Bee, I put up water for tea, doled out a truckload of vitamins and then checked my Facebook feed, which promptly informed me that Snoop Dogg was going to be a special commentator for NBC on this year's Olympics in Paris.

Oh. I thought. Why? I further thought.

It seems Mr. Dogg, or Snoop to his friends, was such a hit four years ago with his colorful, occasionally profane, comments on the dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics, NBC figured the rapper/business mogul would be a good bet to raise ratings for this year's event.

Snoop Dogg

For the record, the 2020 Olympics recorded the lowest average primetime viewership for the network since it began presenting the Olympics in 1988. In fact, viewership fell by 42 percent from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But we're now in the world of streaming and watching anything, anywhere, anytime. If he was so popular on NBC's streaming coverage on Peacock in 2020, NBC figured, why not bring on the Dogg and his irreverence, if not expertise, to the whole network? It's entertainment, isn't it?

