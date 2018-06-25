

Melania Trump wears a coat proclaiming, .I Really Don't Care, Do U?. as she goes to visit immigrant children separated from their parents.

By Bob Gaydos

This has become personal. This waking up daily with a feeling of incredulity, depression, bewilderment, sadness, anxiety, anger, fear, loathing and profound resentment. This thing, this overwhelming syndrome, this " this suck-the-joy-out-of-life condition called the Donald Trump presidency. It's real, but it's not normal. And try as I may to act as if it's not there, to "get on with life" as it were, I inevitably wind up back at the same place, wishing it weren't.

It used to be, just a couple of years ago in fact, that writing a blog was, for me, a freeing experience. It was just like writing a newspaper column or daily editorial, except you didn't get paid for it. On the other hand, you had absolute, unlimited choice of topic, from soup to nuts to " well let's just stay there for a minute.

There was a time, again, not so long ago, that I relished the opportunity to craft an entire blog (column) around a throwaway cliche like "soup to nuts." What's that all about? It was fun and informative for me and I tried to make it the same for readers. After all, life can't just be the same, old, umm, rat race.

Then came Trump. All Trump, all the time.

All of a sudden, I found myself arguing with myself:

"No one wants to read about the worst new food idea."

"Sure they do. They need a break from the dotard just like I do."

"But can you really get a whole column about the fact that the world isn't ready for -- doesn't really need -- chocolate hummus?"

"Yes. It's a dumb idea. The question is do I have the energy to spend the time and will it seem trivial? I mean, did they have to add all that sugar? What were they thinking? It could be a health column. People like those."

"Seriously?"

"Maybe not. So maybe I should also forget about writing about what a dumb idea rectangular coffee cups are?"

"Probably."

"But honestly, did the geniuses try drinking with the cup before manufacturing it? Try wrapping your lips around that rim, folks. And why would a diner, which arguably owes its existence to providing people with coffee to get them through the day, want to make it harder for them -- us ... well, me -- to do so. And could they at least make it a full-size mug for Pete's sake? Is everyone looking for a quick buck?"

